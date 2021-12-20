Ford Recalls Mustang Mach-E and Maverick Over Rear Seat Belt Issues

Ford said Monday that both the uber-popular Mustang Mach-E and the compact Maverick Pickup truck are affected by the issue. Recalls have been issued for both, as have stop-sale orders to dealers with stock on hand. We break down all the details below.
The vehicles included in the recall amount to a total of 2,626 units. All of those came from Ford's Hermosillo plant between the dates of October 6th and 20th this year. Dealers with vehicles from that batch have a stop-sale order from Ford prohibiting them from even showing the vehicles to customers until they're fixed.
The problem stems from a restraint system that secures the rear seat belts in both vehicles. According to Ford, the issue lies with "rear floor assemblies produced with tapping plates that may have oversized extruded bolt holes." They clarified the issue deeper by saying...
"Oversized extruded bolt holes may decrease the strength of the fastener joint causing inadequate attachment of the rear seat belts during loading, and if they detach, may not adequately restrain an occupant in a crash, increasing the risk of injury."
Within the batch of 2,626 vehicles, 145 are Mavericks that are already in customer driveways and garages. A further 741 of them at Mustang Mach-Es, which are in the same situation. The rest will, as noted above, wait for the fix at the dealer.
That fix should come quickly as Ford estimated a solution would be available as early as January 3rd, 2022. Letters informing owners of the issue will be sent out by January 17th.
This couldn't come at a worse time as both vehicles, but especially for the Mach-E, which is more popular than Ford had thought of. Now we'll have to wait and see if anything else comes from the recall. The carmaker did say that they were unaware of any incidents or accidents related to the issue.
