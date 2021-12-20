Honda Built the Shogo, an EV Designed to Bring Joy to Brave Little Patients

Honda partnered with Children's Health of Orange County to create the Shogo, an electric vehicle designed to put a smile on the young patient's faces as they navigate hospital hallways. It's a small vehicle, but it makes the biggest difference when they have to go through this scary experience.
Shogo, which is based on a Japanese word that means "soaring into the future," was made for brave little patients that are between the ages of 4 and 9. It's meant to bring joy and make their hospital's journeys less scary.
Kids can easily drive the EV on the hallways using power controls and the go/stop mechanism on the steering wheel. A nurse or a caregiver controls the speed, which is limited to 5 mph (8 kph).
In order for the children to enter the vehicle with ease, Shogo was made with no doors. It also features central seating and steering controls suited for kids. A center horn that makes different sounds will put a smile on the youngsters' faces.
"Every element of Shogo was designed to accommodate different needs of young children, making it as easy as possible to get in and out, simple to drive, and for the entire experience to leave them a bit happier," said Randall Smock, a senior exterior designer of vehicles at Honda.
Shogo also comes with an IV pole holder and a push bar, allowing caretakers to move the vehicle around if necessary. Inside, it features comfortable materials that are easy to clean. And that's not all. In front of the vehicle, there's a bucket in which the patient can put his favorite toy. There's also a customizable license plate that can show the name of each rider, making the journey feel even more special.
To very that the EV is safe to transport the brave "drivers," Honda engineers worked with the staff at CHOC Hospital. Shogo was put to the test on a course built to mimic a hospital hallway route. To make things even more accurate, children and parents were also part of these tests, playing a significant role in the design of the car. Currently, Honda's Shogo is at CHOC, making the children's stay ahead holiday season a bit more joyful.
Kids can easily drive the EV on the hallways using power controls and the go/stop mechanism on the steering wheel. A nurse or a caregiver controls the speed, which is limited to 5 mph (8 kph).
In order for the children to enter the vehicle with ease, Shogo was made with no doors. It also features central seating and steering controls suited for kids. A center horn that makes different sounds will put a smile on the youngsters' faces.
"Every element of Shogo was designed to accommodate different needs of young children, making it as easy as possible to get in and out, simple to drive, and for the entire experience to leave them a bit happier," said Randall Smock, a senior exterior designer of vehicles at Honda.
Shogo also comes with an IV pole holder and a push bar, allowing caretakers to move the vehicle around if necessary. Inside, it features comfortable materials that are easy to clean. And that's not all. In front of the vehicle, there's a bucket in which the patient can put his favorite toy. There's also a customizable license plate that can show the name of each rider, making the journey feel even more special.
To very that the EV is safe to transport the brave "drivers," Honda engineers worked with the staff at CHOC Hospital. Shogo was put to the test on a course built to mimic a hospital hallway route. To make things even more accurate, children and parents were also part of these tests, playing a significant role in the design of the car. Currently, Honda's Shogo is at CHOC, making the children's stay ahead holiday season a bit more joyful.