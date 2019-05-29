autoevolution

VB Exhaust For Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Limited To 78 Units Worldwide

29 May 2019, 15:01 UTC ·
by author pic
Ah, Valentino Balboni! Born in 1949, the former test driver spent four decades at Lamborghini. But after his departure in 2008 due to Italian work regulations, VB decided to go solo with an aftermarket company specialized in all things Lamborghini.
The latest product is the Aventador SVJ exhaust system, 8.8 pounds (4.66 kilograms) lighter than stock. Made from titanium, the VB exhaust is limited to 63 units worldwide. A signature edition will also be made, available in 15 examples of the breed. Every VB exhaust for the range-topping Lamborghini “is delivered in a highly exclusive flight case.”

Fitting both the coupe and roadster, the aftermarket exhaust system “is symbiotic with the character of the SVJ” according to Valentino Balboni. Designed to look like a fighting bull’s horns, the VB exhaust doesn’t have a price tag. Even without this piece of information, don’t forget the Super Veloce Jota retails at $517,770 and $573,966 in the United States.

Lowering the mid-engine supercar’s weight by one percent might not make that big of a difference, but on the upside, we’re certain the 6.5-liter V12 sounds much better with it. Valentino Balboni hasn’t confirmed gains in engine performance either, but nevertheless, the L539 is high on suck-squeeze-bang-blow from the get-go.

The Aventador SVJ is good for 770 PS (759 horsepower) at 8,500 rpm and 720 Nm (531 pound-feet) at 6,720, and that’s more than enough is a vehicle that tips the scales at 1,525 kilograms (3,362 pounds). What’s more, the active aerodynamics system and all-wheel drive help the Ranging Bull at high speeds, under braking, and in the twisties.

Both the Huracan and Aventador are to be replaced with hybridized successors, retaining the aspirated V10 and V12 we know and love. The range-topping supercar is expected to feature an electrified front axle, enabling all-wheel drive. Audi, on the other hand, might be tempted to turn the R8 into an all-electric supercar. The TT, for example, has been confirmed to go EV for the next generation of the coupe and roadster.

