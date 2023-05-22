Vanquish Yachts Launches Manu, the First Hull of Its Flagship VQ115 Veloce

At nearly 115 feet (35 meters) long, Vanquish Yachts' flagship VQ115 Veloce watercraft can barely be considered a superyacht by today's standards, but various features make it feel equally luxurious and sophisticated as much bigger vessels. Moreover, the motor yacht is the largest model in the Dutch shipbuilder's portfolio and is touted as the world's fastest aluminum superyacht with conventional engines.
The first hull in the VQ115 Veloce series, named Manu, was commissioned by a private owner in 2020 and has recently been launched from the Vanquish shipyard in the Netherlands. Bridging the gap between a luxury yacht and a race boat, it comes with a narrow aluminum hull from Studio Delta and Petestep specifically designed to increase efficiency at top speeds, while the exterior and interior design was signed off by Guido de Groot Design. It is styled with clean lines, a marine blue exterior color, and a distinctive sporty profile.
The tri-deck motoryacht was developed with comfort, performance, and speed in mind. Powered by three MTU Rolls-Royce engines with a combined output of 2,650 horsepower (1,949 kW), Manu is said to reach a bullet-fast speed of 50 miles per hour (80 kph), which is quite impressive for a vessel in this size category. A range of 500 nautical miles will be possible when running on two engines.
Amenities offered by the VQ115 Veloce yacht are similar to what can be found on larger superyachts. Guests onboard will be able to enjoy a genuine yachting experience thanks to large outdoor entertainment, lounging, and alfresco dining spaces, located on the expansive foredeck and the large aft deck. The vessel's flybridge has been seamlessly integrated within the exterior profile and is home to a nice sunbathing area for those who want to soak up the sun.
The three stateroom layout means that accommodation on board the power yacht is for up to six guests. Similar to most luxury superyachts, the owner benefits from a full-beam master suite, and there is also a VIP stateroom and a twin guest room. Manu also offers accommodation for four crew members.
Manu's owner specifically requested the yacht to be fitted with movable furniture to allow for some flexibility, so all the interior spaces have been tailored to their needs. The main saloon, for instance, features large sectional sofas and several tables that can be moved around. A seamless transition to the outdoors is ensured by a sliding glass door and matching flso that the guests can stay connected to the sea at all times. The yacht was also specified with a private office and a cocktail bar.
Despite its modest size, Vanquish Yachts' Manu also offers plenty of storage for tenders so that guests can go on thrilling sea adventures. There is a large tender bay for a Vanquish VQ16, while a second garage to starboard can accommodate a VQ11, paddleboards, sea bobs, and other toys.
