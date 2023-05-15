This Custom Benetti Yacht Is Designed To Be a True Family Home on the Water

In a world where life is becoming faster-paced and more and more demanding, people from all walks of life are looking for ways to slow down and relish life. Many have discovered that living amidst nature can bring them that sense of liberation they've been searching for. And while some choose tiny houses or caravans, others prefer to avoid the hectic rhythm of big cities by living on a yacht.
The fully custom Benetti FB285NK yacht has been built with this exact purpose in mind - to become a true family home on the water. The 220-foot (67-meter) watercraft was tailored specifically to the needs and refined preferences of an owner couple passionate about life on the water. In fact, one of the owners is an experienced designer with extensive expertise in luxury real estate, so she worked very closely with the renowned luxury yacht builder on designing the yacht, which still goes by its hull number until they decide on a proper name for it.
Benetti started construction of the custom yacht in 2021 and has recently lowered it into the water in Livorno, Italy. The FB285NK is the very quintessence of a custom yacht, as every little detail was chosen with help from the owners, from the style and deck layouts to the interior decor and the choice of woods to be used. According to Benetti, the tight collaboration was very beneficial to bringing her vision to life and even resulted in the incorporation of clever and practical solutions tailored for living on the water.
The vessel features a steel and aluminum hull with a contemporary exterior design signed off by Cassetta Yacht Designers. Every detail on the superyacht reflects the owners' refined aesthetic taste, starting with the distinctive portholes on the forward part of the hull, which were specifically requested by the owner, along with the long stretches of windows on the main and upper decks.
It's not unusual for superyachts to have floor-to-ceiling glass panels these days, but this build stands out through the aesthetic touches. The circular main-deck windows measure almost 6’6” (2 meters) in diameter and are seen as the yacht's signature feature. Smaller potholes ensure guests enjoy plenty of natural light below the deck as well.
The main deck lounge is another highlight of the custom vessel. Expansive windows occupy the over 10-meter space between the hull sides, flooding the interior with natural light. All this glazing also helps establish a seamless connection between the interior and the surrounding ocean.
Considering it will be a private residence, Benetti FB285NK differs from other yachts of similar size in terms of guest accommodation. Though it has a volume of 1,250 tons, it will only accommodate ten guests on board, including the owners. It includes five luxurious cabins optimized for the owners' and guests' comfort. There are also cabins for a crew of 19.
Sustainability was also a main concern in the construction of this Benetti yacht. Responsibly sourced woods were used throughout the decks. As such, FSC-certified teak was chosen for the decks, doors, aesthetic pillars, and furniture. The FSC certification guarantees that the teak comes from forests where environmentally sustainable harvesting and replanting practices are in place.
The Benetti FB285NK is equipped with two Caterpillar 3512E 1350kW engines, and upcoming sea trials are expected to confirm a top end of 16 knots. While cruising at 10 knots, the yacht should provide a range of 5,000 nautical miles.
