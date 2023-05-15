Immerse Yourself In Kensho’s Contemporary Zen-Inspired Elegance

Kensho was one of the most notable superyachts launched in 2022. The owner was the main force behind this spectacular take on modern yachting. A team of reputable experts helped bring it to life. Innovative in every way, from design to propulsion, and still just as exquisite and luxurious as conventional superyachts, this Asian-inspired vessel can easily be considered one of the top designs of the decade.

21 photos Photo: Y.CO