Immerse Yourself In Kensho’s Contemporary Zen-Inspired Elegance

Kensho was one of the most notable superyachts launched in 2022. The owner was the main force behind this spectacular take on modern yachting. A team of reputable experts helped bring it to life. Innovative in every way, from design to propulsion, and still just as exquisite and luxurious as conventional superyachts, this Asian-inspired vessel can easily be considered one of the top designs of the decade.
Few billionaire yacht owners get involved in the design of their latest luxury toys, and when they do, they're brilliant. Kensho allegedly belongs to a German billionaire, the media mogul Udo Mueller. Mueller was known for previously owning the stunning Samurai and followed the same Asian influence with his new yacht, Kensho.
Most importantly, Mueller drew the original sketch in the winter of 2016 after an impressive exploration of what the market had to offer at that moment. This is how he decided what features he preferred and what the new boat should look like.
The team that put it all together was comprised of the Dutch studio Azure Yacht Design, and the Germany-based archineers.berlin, for the naval architecture and exterior. Jouin Manku, a Paris-based studio, created Kensho's breathtaking interiors, and it was its first project in the yachting industry. Admiral, an Italian Sea Group brand, built the yacht in Italy. Finally, Technical Marine UK added the advanced diesel-electric propulsion system, adding another layer of innovation to this unique vessel.
The result was a majestic yacht of over 245 feet (75 meters) with an atypical layout and a highly-sophisticated style that revolutionized the idea of comfort onboard superyachts. One of the main goals was to create an unprecedented close connection to the water on all levels. In other words, Kensho was supposed to delight its guests with a "sailing yacht experience." The design team used full-height windows and lowered bulwarks for panoramic views throughout the yacht.
One of Kensho's most unusual features is the absence of side walkways on the main deck, typically used for crew access. This freed up much precious space, allowing the two VIP cabins to enjoy the same spectacular views as the master suite. All the areas on board are vast and connected via generous walkways. This creates the illusion of an open-space layout.
The master suite is the epitome of luxury, comprised of four rooms of epic proportions for a yacht this size. It integrates a cabin, an oversized dressing room, a lounge/media room, and a bathroom.
All the rooms are interconnected, creating a luxurious open space with huge windows and tall ceilings that make it seem vast. Organic-shaped furniture and precious materials add a touch of luxury. For instance, the bathroom features a superb bathtub custom-made from a single block of white Carrara marble with contrasting veins.
The same Zen-inspired style defines the other seven staterooms on the main and lower decks. Each is like a miniature Buddhist temple, flooded with natural light thanks to the enormous windows and delicately adorned with authentic Asian-inspired art and design elements.
Instead of a classic salon on the main deck aft, Kensho only kept an indoor dining room in this area and placed a stunning living room on the forward section of the upper deck. This sprawling salon covers 85 square meters (914 square feet), and it's supposed to recreate the ambiance of a ship wheelhouse. This is mainly achieved through floor-to-ceiling glass walls offering uninterrupted panoramic views.
The swim deck is equally impressive. The main attraction here is the glass-fronted, six-meter (19.6 feet) swimming pool at sea level, but there's also a state-of-the-art gym and a cozy lounge area. Moving up to the sun deck, bathed in light thanks to a beautiful skylight, guests get to enjoy a glass-fronted jacuzzi and a well-equipped bar. A spacious walkway connects all the areas forward and aft. The entire deck can become a winter garden thanks to the glass windbreak doors that protect it against the elements.
Kensho is more than a gorgeous pleasure craft. It boasts an Eco classification due to a diesel-electric system that combines five variable-speed generators with two powerful azimuth drives connected to the motors.
This translates to high flexibility, enabling the yacht to use the three large generators and the two smaller ones in different combinations and easily switch from one to the other depending on its energy needs. Thanks to this propulsion solution, Kensho is also quieter compared to yachts its size, traveling at a moderate speed of 15 knots (17 mph/28 kph).
Although the owner was intimately involved in the creative process, he didn't keep Kensho to himself. This floating masterpiece is available for charter, ready to welcome up to 16 guests, with a massive crew of over 19 people catering to their needs. The only bad part is the exorbitant weekly rate, starting at over $900,000. Still, a cruise onboard Kensho promises to be a one-of-a-kind, priceless experience.