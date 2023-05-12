Necklace Superyacht Concept Transforms the Way We Perceive the Yachting Experience

Super-sleek exteriors, original hull shapes, and unconventional design seem to be the new guiding principles for superyacht concepts, with many unique and divisive propositions coming out of the drawing boards of yacht designers.
Italian designer Francesco Struglia is one of the best-known names in yacht design, and his latest projects have been pushing the boundaries of what is possible in yachting and challenging our perception of what recreational watercraft should look like. His eponymous design studio has recently unveiled renderings of a new and striking 200-foot (61-meter) superyacht concept inspired by high jewelry and aptly dubbed Necklace.
Francesco Struglia has been in the yacht design business since 2007 and has built a career working with some of the top names in the yachting industry, like Azimut, Benetti, and more. His latest superyacht concepts propose to the market new recognizable perspectives, breaking the mold of symmetry and linearity, and Necklace is no exception.
This bold new conceptual vessel boasts the designer's eye-catching asymmetric design style, though it is less evident than on the designer's previous Onda concept. Besides striking looks, it offers scope for customization to suit the prospective owner’s needs and preferences.
"The project finds inspiration in the world of jewelry for iconic and highly buildable shapes. The architectural concept of a superstructure made up of separate elements opens up many possibilities for interpretation and customization. The goal is always to seek out new forms of design and assembly, which simplify construction, costs, and the future disposal of the building, for design ethics aimed at sustainability," Francesco Struglia explained.
One of the highlights of this concept is the expansive living spaces. Thanks to the 34.2-foot (10.4-meter) beam, Necklace offers an estimated volume of 1,000GT. There are two generous common areas for guests to enjoy. The first one is a semi-enclosed lounge on the main deck offering about 4,300 square feet (400 square meters) of space. It includes fold-out terraces that open up the space to the surroundings, a beach club aft with an infinity pool, and a wellness center with a gym. A second pool can be found forward on the bow.
The second common area is a much smaller but equally impressive salon located on the upper deck called the "Serra Lounge." This is a 180-sqm area that is meant to include a double-height greenhouse that would act as the "green lung of the yacht."
The lower deck is dedicated to the guests and spreads across 2,580 square feet (240 square meters). It is a customizable space and can be configured with either five or seven guest suites. As such, Necklace can accommodate between 12 to 16 guests. If the five-cabin configuration is chosen, the remaining space can accommodate a cinema or spa. The owner’s apartment is on the upper deck and is connected to a large private terrace that offers breathtaking views.
By using this innovative asymmetric layout, Struglia transforms the way we perceive the yachting experience and creates new approaches for enjoying the ocean, with large lounges and double-height common spaces that ensure a deeper connection to the seas from every corner of the yacht.
The design studio always strived to create feasible designs, and Struglia ensures that, when it is turned into reality, the Necklace will be built efficiently and sustainably.
