Onboard the $31 Million Snow White of Superyachts Is a Lavish Master Loft

After three years, a mysterious owner is parting with a spectacular pedigree superyacht. The fabulous Kamakasa brings to life an innovative concept created by Sanlorenzo, one of the most acclaimed luxury yacht builders worldwide. Focusing less on propulsion technology or green features, this elegant floating mansion is all about exquisite style and opulent comfort.
In 2020, the Italian yacht builder Sanlorenzo was launching a fresh line, the 44 Alloy, meant to replace the previous 40 Alloy series. Six units had already been sold before the series' official debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival that year, confirming the new design's huge potential.
The Sanlorenzo 44 Alloy was a 144-foot (44.5 meters) fast-displacement superyacht built in aluminum. Another reputable name in the industry, Zuccon International, was in charge of the exterior and interior design.
A 440 GT vessel with a 7.2 feet (2.3 meters) draft, the new yacht flexed sporty lines, a distinctive profile, and fast cruising capabilities. Twin MTU engines and a 41,000 liter (10,830 gallons) fuel tank ensured an exciting top speed of 22 knots (25 mph/40.7 kph) and a medium range of around 1,000 nautical miles (1,852 km).
The loft integrates indoor and outdoor areas, including access to a private pool. If we discussed a huge superyacht, this might not seem like a big deal. But the Sanlonrenzo cabin concept was unprecedented and ultra-luxurious for a yacht this size.
Kamakasa is the second hull in this exciting series, delivered in 2020. With such a spectacular style, it's easy to see why it was awarded a prestigious World Superyacht Award in 2022. Kamakasa is almost entirely white, inside and out, amplifying the feeling of spaciousness and the seamless indoor-outdoor flow even more. The minimalistic, peaceful color scheme perfectly matches the airy, luminous layout.
There's nothing old or flashy onboard this Italian beauty. The timeless elegance is reflected in the use of precious materials such as light-grained marble and rich wood. The wood paneling and white furniture create a striking contrast with the black, glazed bulkheads. Bulwarks are the vessel's raised walls on the sides above the deck level. By making them glazed and glossy, the yacht enhances the onboard passengers' views, gaining a more elegant look.
For those who want to feel as close to the water as possible, Kamakasa offers a gorgeous, multi-functional beach club. Thanks to the generous surface and modern equipment, it works perfectly as a gym, a lounge, or an outdoor bar.
It also opens on three sides, revealing elegant folding sea terraces and the swim platform. This teak-decked space also serves as a garage for tenders and water toys. Like all the Sanlorenzo 44 Alloy, Kamakasa was built with enough garage space for a premium seven-meter (23 feet) tender and a tempting toy collection.
The split-level master suite includes separate bathrooms and a walk-in wardrobe. The owner can also access a separate, private study. The bedroom suite is downstairs, and the private lounge is upstairs. The lounge makes a smooth transition towards the private jacuzzi, surrounded by an outdoor seating area. It also features a drop-down TV, with oversized windows providing great views.
Sliding glass doors, full-height windows dropping from ceiling to floor, and glazed bulwarks are some of the key elements that create a sense of transparency and spaciousness throughout.
This is particularly impressive inside the formal dining space on the main deck, where the line between the indoor and the natural surroundings is effectively blurred. On the main deck aft, a beautiful lounge area, with the upper deck overhang providing partial protection, is the perfect onboard haven for relaxing in the open air.
Currently, Kamakasa is the only yacht in this innovative Sanlorenzo series available for purchase, making it an even more desirable choice. On the other hand, the price tag is likely to keep many at bay. At €27.9 million ($31 million), this luxury toy is one of the most expensive new entries on the market, as well as one of the most coveted.
The new design's most impressive feature was a master suite concept described by the builder as a mezzanine loft set-up. This opulent space goes beyond traditional owner's suites, spanning over three levels and revealing an impressive total surface of 147 square meters (1,582 square feet).
The Kamakasa could be described as a floating temple for contemporary sun worship. The sun deck is the main spot for that, boasting large and comfortable sun loungers both aft and forward while still leaving room for a relaxed lounge area, a bar, and a dining table. More sun pads dominate the large upper deck aft. The main deck also has its own cozy bank of sun pads.
All the other cabins are located on the lower deck, including three double rooms and just one twin cabin with an extra berth. This makes Kamakasa able to welcome up to 11 guests.
