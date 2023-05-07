102-Foot Francesca Can Feed Your Need for Speed and Treats Owners With a "Zen" Interior

For some reason, yacht and superyacht owners have been ditching their vessels left and right lately. Well, that's good news for potential buyers of such floating havens. One machine that's just popped up on the market is the Francesca, a 102 ft golden and shimmering social status symbol.
Folks, Francesca is the name of the glimmering and sleek "light-champagne" machine you have before you. Best of all, this craft is now up for sale for a solid €4.5 million ($5 million at current exchange rates), and while that may sound like quite a bit for the average Joe, in terms of millionaire and billionaire living, this puppy is sure to find a home in the next few months. Maybe that's you! Well, no matter who ends up owning this golden arrow of the sea, here's what's in store.
For starters, Francesca was built back in 2018, and in terms of a ship's lifetime, it's barely a toddler. Furthermore, the minds and hands behind the magic are none other than the souls at Cerri Cantieri Navali, the ones and the same responsible for the Flyingsport class of yachts, of which Francesca is a part, and oh, how this thing can fly! Because the hull is a completely composite build, this bugger can still attain a top speed of up to 40 knots (46 mph). That's huge for something 102 ft (31 m) long. See, I told you it could fly, and this ability is granted by the presence of two MTU 16V2000 M96L engines.
But, if 40 knots aren't why you'd choose to grab hold of something like this, get ready for the luxury. The interiors we see are crafted by Tommaso Spadolini, a yacht designer with over four decades of industry experience; honestly, all that experience shows. From perfectly balanced color tones in areas like the staterooms, lounges, galley, and even flybridge to the way furnishing edges are rounded so you don't get hurt if you hit a rogue wave, all are from years of R&D, and Spadolini is responsible for all this.
From the rear, Francesca opens her arms and invites guests with open arms. Maybe you want to hang out in the alfresco lounge or grab some sun at the front of the ship on those massive sunbeds. No? Well then, take the top deck or flybridge and whip up some BBq with the galley unit found up top. A dining table is also found here and is the perfect place to enjoy a meal under the stars or in the morning sunlight. The deck below offers the same luxury. Once you've got the crispy skin you want, why not head inside and cool off a bit? When I say "cool," I really mean it.
From the first steps into the interior, I remarked on its incredible contrast to the ship's exterior. While the outside brings forth a golden-champagne glow that may even blind some poor onlookers if the sun hits it just right, the interior is all about softness, minimalism, and relaxation. Wooden flooring and cabinetry offer a perfect backdrop for pastel furnishings like the couch and dining table. Natural lighting is granted by windows along the sides and on top of the main deck, and there's even a Bonzai to give off a Zen feeling.
Even the guests on your ship have some rather comfortable quarters crafted in the same style as the main bedroom, just smaller. Variations like a double bed or split singles exist, so friends and family can easily be brought along. You can also leave your slippers on the upper decks; plush carpeting is all you'll find under your feet here. In all, nine guests, including the owner, will have a place to rest if partying takes its toll, and three crew members will be keeping things in running order.
I find no point in telling you about all the little things like TVs scattered all over the ship, heating and cooling systems, and all that. From here, I leave things to you. If you've been searching for a floating haven, the likes of Francesca, sit down and talk with the family, blow the 401Ks, and college funds, and even break open the piggy banks because this baby needs a new home.
At the rear of Francesca lies the beach club and a toy and tender garage. Here, future owners will find a Williams 415 tender with under 25 hours of use and a launch system. That's it as standard, but because there's plenty of space, you're more than welcome to bring along things like wakeboards, some fishing gear, and even a Sea Bob or jetski. Personally, I'd take out the tender and repurpose this space into a private lounge. Just imagine having a drink, lounging around like a lizard, and, whenever you wish, diving into the waters below.
The whole Zen feeling I described extends to the living quarters and staterooms too. A beam-to-beam owner's bedroom invites the eyes with a large bed with LED lighting giving off a glow at its base, lacquered wood cabinetry, and a dash of color brought forth by the paintings hanging over the nightstands. A large en-suite bathroom with his and her sinks and bathtub means you won't have to leave your room unless you want to.
