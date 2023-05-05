Heesen Yachts' New Project Venus Guarantees Unspoiled Enjoyment of the Yachting Lifestyle

In the world of pleasure watercraft, many potential owners believe that bigger is better, but the truth is you can enjoy the same luxury, comfort, range, and performance with a smaller yacht. Moreover, marina access, intimacy, and cost are some of the reasons why those looking to build or acquire a superyacht might go smaller.
Heesen Yachts is one of the world-renowned shipyards that build vessels around the 50-meter (164-foot) mark offering the same experience as larger superyachts. They are known to build on speculation, and the latest design they revealed is Project Venus, a 55-meter (180-foot) superyacht that combines a world-beating, fuel-efficient Fast Displacement Hull Form with a classic, timeless profile, generous interior volumes, and impressive range.
Heesen Yachts has a proven track record thanks to their extensive experience in building magnificent pleasure watercraft. All their yachts encompass proven efficiency, elegance, and sophisticated style, but the 55m Steel Series is a particularly successful superyacht platform that has appealed to a wide range of owners.
Project Venus is currently in-build using top-level naval architecture and advanced technology, with an estimated delivery set for Q2 2025. It is built on speculation, and the yard promises it will offer the owner and their guests an unspoiled enjoyment of the yachting lifestyle.
The craft boasts an elegant and imposing profile penned by Frank Laupman of Omega Architects that blends classic looks with a contemporary touch. Long horizontal lines emphasize its sporty, dynamic personality, while the long panels of tinted glass on the main and upper decks ensure a continuous connection to the ocean and provide spectacular sea views in the utmost onboard privacy. The indoor-outdoor connection has also been optimized by completely removing the pillars aft and thus managing to offer uninterrupted ocean vistas from any location on board. The window mullions in the main deck dining and sky lounge are also missing in order to deepen the connection with the surroundings.
Another standout feature that gives the exterior a distinctive look is the "shark tooth" motif behind the wheelhouse. This is a smart design element that adds to the yacht’s powerful personality.
The interior layout and design, which is the work of Luca Dini Design and Architecture, is one of the strongest points of the new Project Venus. The magnificent main saloon and sky lounge both take advantage of the full 9.6-meter (31.5-foot) beam and offer guests the opportunity to socialize in a luxurious setting.
Project Venus is able to accommodate up to 12 guests across a master suite and five guest cabins on board, including a VIP suite, two double guest suites, and two twin suites. The owner's private suite, located on the main deck forward, also spreads across the entire beam for a total of 82 square meters (883 square feet) of space, which is not very common in a yacht this size. Apart from the lavish apartment, the future owner will also benefit from a French balcony on the starboard side. It is a perfect nook to enjoy the outdoors in complete privacy.
The decor throughout the interior is contemporary and beautifully uncomplicated, dominated by warm colors and natural materials such as marble, leather, and wood.
Designed with the ultra-performing steel Fast Displacement Hull Form hull, the new superyacht is bound to offer highly-efficient cruising regardless of speed and sea conditions. The yacht is equipped with two MTU4000 M63 IMO Tier III engines that will endow it with a top speed of 15.5 knots (18 mph/29 kph) and a transatlantic range of 4,500 nautical miles when comfortably cruising at 13 knots (15 mph/ 24 kph). A fin stabilization system is also part of the package, and it will ensure guests enjoy exceptional comfort levels both at anchor and underway.
Project Venus is currently for sale, and its streamlined, family-friendly layout is sure to appeal to many prospective owners looking to make it available for charter.
Heesen Yachts has a proven track record thanks to their extensive experience in building magnificent pleasure watercraft. All their yachts encompass proven efficiency, elegance, and sophisticated style, but the 55m Steel Series is a particularly successful superyacht platform that has appealed to a wide range of owners.
Project Venus is currently in-build using top-level naval architecture and advanced technology, with an estimated delivery set for Q2 2025. It is built on speculation, and the yard promises it will offer the owner and their guests an unspoiled enjoyment of the yachting lifestyle.
"Project Venus is a good yacht for an adventure. She'd certainly appeal to an owner wanting to cruise in a sporty way but can also take it easy in the Bahamas and make the most of her shallow draft," said Mark van Heffen, Heesen's marketing director.
The craft boasts an elegant and imposing profile penned by Frank Laupman of Omega Architects that blends classic looks with a contemporary touch. Long horizontal lines emphasize its sporty, dynamic personality, while the long panels of tinted glass on the main and upper decks ensure a continuous connection to the ocean and provide spectacular sea views in the utmost onboard privacy. The indoor-outdoor connection has also been optimized by completely removing the pillars aft and thus managing to offer uninterrupted ocean vistas from any location on board. The window mullions in the main deck dining and sky lounge are also missing in order to deepen the connection with the surroundings.
Another standout feature that gives the exterior a distinctive look is the "shark tooth" motif behind the wheelhouse. This is a smart design element that adds to the yacht’s powerful personality.
Project Venus has a volume of 760GT, so there is plenty enough of space to include all the features and design innovations seasoned yacht owners have come to expect. It is large enough to offer generous outdoor and indoor areas for relaxation, socialization, and yacht life enjoyment.
The interior layout and design, which is the work of Luca Dini Design and Architecture, is one of the strongest points of the new Project Venus. The magnificent main saloon and sky lounge both take advantage of the full 9.6-meter (31.5-foot) beam and offer guests the opportunity to socialize in a luxurious setting.
Project Venus is able to accommodate up to 12 guests across a master suite and five guest cabins on board, including a VIP suite, two double guest suites, and two twin suites. The owner's private suite, located on the main deck forward, also spreads across the entire beam for a total of 82 square meters (883 square feet) of space, which is not very common in a yacht this size. Apart from the lavish apartment, the future owner will also benefit from a French balcony on the starboard side. It is a perfect nook to enjoy the outdoors in complete privacy.
The decor throughout the interior is contemporary and beautifully uncomplicated, dominated by warm colors and natural materials such as marble, leather, and wood.
Project Venus doesn’t disappoint in terms of alfresco space either. Various outdoor spaces offer plenty of opportunities for entertainment and relaxation. Starting with the sundeck, guests will be able to enjoy a Jacuzzi and a lounge area where they can take in spectacular views. The beach club on the lower deck will feature a bar area and will provide easy access to the water.
Designed with the ultra-performing steel Fast Displacement Hull Form hull, the new superyacht is bound to offer highly-efficient cruising regardless of speed and sea conditions. The yacht is equipped with two MTU4000 M63 IMO Tier III engines that will endow it with a top speed of 15.5 knots (18 mph/29 kph) and a transatlantic range of 4,500 nautical miles when comfortably cruising at 13 knots (15 mph/ 24 kph). A fin stabilization system is also part of the package, and it will ensure guests enjoy exceptional comfort levels both at anchor and underway.
Project Venus is currently for sale, and its streamlined, family-friendly layout is sure to appeal to many prospective owners looking to make it available for charter.