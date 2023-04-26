Nautilus Is the Next Level in Billionaire Luxury, and It's Inspired by a Jules Verne Tale

Let's face it, while some are getting poor, others are getting rich. One of the freshest toys on the billionaire market is a hybrid submarine-o-yacht designed by two of the industry's most renowned teams. This is the story of Nautilus, a plaything like few others around.
Superyachts are nothing new, and neither are submersible vessels that offer a glimpse of our mostly uncharted water world of wonder. However, rarely have we seen a machine capable of doing both. Cue the Nautilus to break the bonds and limits of current designs with the ability to act not only as a luxury superyacht, but also as an underwater haven to take you away from the troubles of landlocked life.
The Nautilus has been in the news before, but it's now taking on a different level of seriousness. Why? Things are clearly progressing towards a real product and not just some renderings. Heck, the crews involved in bringing this dream to life do mean business and have done so for years.
For example, U-Boat Worx has been crafting submersible machines for years, often going hand in hand with some billionaire's newest floating castle. Their subs range in size and ability, but all offer an unedited view of the watery world around them. The Nautilus is a bit different because it's part of another class of vessel, a UWEP, which stands for Under Water Entertainment Platform.
As for Officina Armare, this design team has always been focused on bringing forth the perfect blend between style, functionality, and downright lavishness. From the obvious to superyachts and airplanes, even residential building projects have seen the Officina touch. As for their expression in the Nautilus, you'll see it in the interior design and as the completed renderings in the image gallery.
First of all, you're looking at a completely customizable experience. Yes, every touch and detail can be manipulated with your bank account. But some aspects of the floorplan will remain unchanged. Spaces like the observation lounge, master cabin, and bar have got to stay. So does the galley because the Nautilus has a range of 3,200 nautical miles (3,682 miles) in yacht form.
Other areas I'd be sure to leave as part of the design are spaces like the "Sunken Lounge." Here, up to ten guests will have a lower-level view of coral and its inhabitants through a massive viewing porthole big enough for Jaws to fit through them. Don't worry: U-Boat has been specializing in this type of vessel ever since they hit the market, so leave your cracking glass fears at home. Dining in the shadow of these massive windows is also part of the experience here.
I'm going to skip over spaces like the gym and bar and hop right into the sort of sleeping accommodations we may find on the Nautilus. Why are these areas necessary? Considering that we spend a third of our lives sleeping, Officina Armare and U-Boat Worx made sure your sleeping experience will remain unmatched until the end of your days.
The main bedroom is located at one of the lowest points on the vessel and boasts a design never encountered in all my time covering yachts and other lavish machines. Not only is the flooring completed of glass, allowing you to peer at the sea floor, but you'll be doing this from the comfort of a king bed lying smack in the center of the room! All around, wood is used to create gill-like walls, and the décor is on another level entirely. I'll just let the pictures do all the talking.
But the Nautilus isn't all about below-sea-level fun. Again, it boasts the functionality of a cruising vessel too. This means you can still be seen rolling into port while lounging in a jacuzzi. Maybe you're out there dancing on the deck with your best friends or business partners all around. Part of the hull even unfolds to create lateral diving platforms to the waters below.
There's just one question on my mind: how did we get here? If you ever come across this ship's dedicated website, you'll find a little tale about it all. But, to wrap it all up in just a few words, we're looking at the modern embodiment of the Nautilus from Jules Verne's "Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea." Honestly, this billionaire toy is in a league of its own.
The Nautilus has been in the news before, but it's now taking on a different level of seriousness. Why? Things are clearly progressing towards a real product and not just some renderings. Heck, the crews involved in bringing this dream to life do mean business and have done so for years.
For example, U-Boat Worx has been crafting submersible machines for years, often going hand in hand with some billionaire's newest floating castle. Their subs range in size and ability, but all offer an unedited view of the watery world around them. The Nautilus is a bit different because it's part of another class of vessel, a UWEP, which stands for Under Water Entertainment Platform.
As for Officina Armare, this design team has always been focused on bringing forth the perfect blend between style, functionality, and downright lavishness. From the obvious to superyachts and airplanes, even residential building projects have seen the Officina touch. As for their expression in the Nautilus, you'll see it in the interior design and as the completed renderings in the image gallery.
Since we know just who may be behind this lavish dream, let's see what we're in for. At this time, we have yet to get any information regarding just how much it would cost to get this project underway. Still, you can always inquire on the U-Boat Worx website. Just make sure you have the bucks; no one wants their time wasted. If you do have the bones, here's what you're in for.
First of all, you're looking at a completely customizable experience. Yes, every touch and detail can be manipulated with your bank account. But some aspects of the floorplan will remain unchanged. Spaces like the observation lounge, master cabin, and bar have got to stay. So does the galley because the Nautilus has a range of 3,200 nautical miles (3,682 miles) in yacht form.
Other areas I'd be sure to leave as part of the design are spaces like the "Sunken Lounge." Here, up to ten guests will have a lower-level view of coral and its inhabitants through a massive viewing porthole big enough for Jaws to fit through them. Don't worry: U-Boat has been specializing in this type of vessel ever since they hit the market, so leave your cracking glass fears at home. Dining in the shadow of these massive windows is also part of the experience here.
I'm going to skip over spaces like the gym and bar and hop right into the sort of sleeping accommodations we may find on the Nautilus. Why are these areas necessary? Considering that we spend a third of our lives sleeping, Officina Armare and U-Boat Worx made sure your sleeping experience will remain unmatched until the end of your days.
Not only is each room to be completed with designer rugs, wardrobes, and a lounge, but imagine waking up to such a view! If you want to, you can even access a drop-down TV and have it cover most of your view to the outside. But, if you're the future owner of the Nautilus, you'll be living it up in your very own underwater cave. I really mean it.
The main bedroom is located at one of the lowest points on the vessel and boasts a design never encountered in all my time covering yachts and other lavish machines. Not only is the flooring completed of glass, allowing you to peer at the sea floor, but you'll be doing this from the comfort of a king bed lying smack in the center of the room! All around, wood is used to create gill-like walls, and the décor is on another level entirely. I'll just let the pictures do all the talking.
But the Nautilus isn't all about below-sea-level fun. Again, it boasts the functionality of a cruising vessel too. This means you can still be seen rolling into port while lounging in a jacuzzi. Maybe you're out there dancing on the deck with your best friends or business partners all around. Part of the hull even unfolds to create lateral diving platforms to the waters below.
There's just one question on my mind: how did we get here? If you ever come across this ship's dedicated website, you'll find a little tale about it all. But, to wrap it all up in just a few words, we're looking at the modern embodiment of the Nautilus from Jules Verne's "Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea." Honestly, this billionaire toy is in a league of its own.