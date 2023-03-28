Feast Your Eyes on Geco, the Unique Baby Blue Superyacht

To stand out among so many flashy pleasure craft that are available on the luxury market is no easy task. But being a newcomer and sporting an unusual baby blue hull are two undeniable advantages, and Geco makes the most of them.
Even yachts that are decades-old can be highly successful on the charter market, precisely due to their proven reliability and cruising experience. But the appetite for novelties never simmers down. Geco made waves at its 2020 debut, and easily caught everyone’s attention with its surprising color and sumptuous appearance. Three years later, it’s still considered one of the freshest and most interesting charter options.
This Italian beauty was designed with charter customers in mind. Its beginnings were a bit muddy, but things quickly took a turn in the best way. As it sometimes happens in the yachting world, the initial customer left the project before it was completed. At the time, Geco was officially just a hull in a new series, called S-Force.
But its builder, Admiral, part of the prestigious Italian Sea Group, eventually attracted a new customer, who asked for certain changes to the initial design, and who planned to use it for charter. The new pleasure craft had to open up to the world more, which would translate to more outdoor spaces and a greater closeness to water.
yacht. Bold curves, aerodynamic volumes, and a sporty overall appearance connected Geco with the automotive world. And that wasn’t all. Its owner was the one who chose the yacht’s unique color, a very light shade of baby blue, which was also an automotive paint, with a metallic pearl finish. The grey accents were Campanino’s personal touch.
A majestic 181-footer (55.2 meters) the Geco reveals striking features, beyond its rare hull color. The huge helipad, sitting at the front of the yacht, is a peculiarity. But thanks to this placement, the circular helipad doubles as a Moroccan-style, open-air lounge area, perfect not just for cocktails at sunset, but even for stargazing.
Another surprising placement positions the formal dining area closer to the outdoors, with the main salon hidden from view. This makes the dining area take center stage while allowing more privacy for the salon. The dining room’s circular design instantly stands out, displaying an unusually bold combination of navy blue and cognac orange. A massive chandelier (custom-made by a Czech crystal brand) brings everything together and is a work of art by itself.
But Geco’s most exquisite feature is the open-stern beach club. The huge space stays open to the surrounding waters, while still protected by elegant, tinted-glass panels. Plush seating and recessed lighting turn the beach club into an area that’s both ultra-cozy and glamorous. Cascading steps and a submersible platform appear as if by magic, from under the deck, for easy access to the water, either for swimming or fun sports.
The overall glamorous appearance is also supported by an extensive use of precious materials, such as various marbles, leather, oak, and wenge wood, with bronzed metal accents. In addition to the master suite, one VIP cabin, two double cabins, and two twin cabins can accommodate up to 12 guests. With 13 crew members ready to cater to everyone’s needs, the crew-to-guest ratio is unbeatable (and a key element when it comes to luxury charter yachts).
This automotive-inspired beauty has strong Italian roots, plus the right dose of French sophistication. Its wide living spaces look deceptively simple, but the absence of technical complications is actually the result of impressive engineering.
As a pleasure craft that was specifically intended for lavish and comfortable vacations, it doesn’t sport any remarkable innovations performance-wise. Fitted with two CAT engines and zero-speed stabilizers, the Geco (whose unusual name is actually the owner’s nickname) can ensure comfortable cruising at 16 knots (18.4 mph/29.6 kph).
For the current season, one week onboard this baby blue boat costs at least €335,000 ($362,000), yet the steep price doesn’t make it any less popular. It’s a perfect choice for those who aren’t shy about turning heads wherever they go – this toy was made to flaunt its impeccable style and draw everyone closer.
This Italian beauty was designed with charter customers in mind. Its beginnings were a bit muddy, but things quickly took a turn in the best way. As it sometimes happens in the yachting world, the initial customer left the project before it was completed. At the time, Geco was officially just a hull in a new series, called S-Force.
But its builder, Admiral, part of the prestigious Italian Sea Group, eventually attracted a new customer, who asked for certain changes to the initial design, and who planned to use it for charter. The new pleasure craft had to open up to the world more, which would translate to more outdoor spaces and a greater closeness to water.
yacht. Bold curves, aerodynamic volumes, and a sporty overall appearance connected Geco with the automotive world. And that wasn’t all. Its owner was the one who chose the yacht’s unique color, a very light shade of baby blue, which was also an automotive paint, with a metallic pearl finish. The grey accents were Campanino’s personal touch.
A majestic 181-footer (55.2 meters) the Geco reveals striking features, beyond its rare hull color. The huge helipad, sitting at the front of the yacht, is a peculiarity. But thanks to this placement, the circular helipad doubles as a Moroccan-style, open-air lounge area, perfect not just for cocktails at sunset, but even for stargazing.
Another surprising placement positions the formal dining area closer to the outdoors, with the main salon hidden from view. This makes the dining area take center stage while allowing more privacy for the salon. The dining room’s circular design instantly stands out, displaying an unusually bold combination of navy blue and cognac orange. A massive chandelier (custom-made by a Czech crystal brand) brings everything together and is a work of art by itself.
But Geco’s most exquisite feature is the open-stern beach club. The huge space stays open to the surrounding waters, while still protected by elegant, tinted-glass panels. Plush seating and recessed lighting turn the beach club into an area that’s both ultra-cozy and glamorous. Cascading steps and a submersible platform appear as if by magic, from under the deck, for easy access to the water, either for swimming or fun sports.
The overall glamorous appearance is also supported by an extensive use of precious materials, such as various marbles, leather, oak, and wenge wood, with bronzed metal accents. In addition to the master suite, one VIP cabin, two double cabins, and two twin cabins can accommodate up to 12 guests. With 13 crew members ready to cater to everyone’s needs, the crew-to-guest ratio is unbeatable (and a key element when it comes to luxury charter yachts).
This automotive-inspired beauty has strong Italian roots, plus the right dose of French sophistication. Its wide living spaces look deceptively simple, but the absence of technical complications is actually the result of impressive engineering.
As a pleasure craft that was specifically intended for lavish and comfortable vacations, it doesn’t sport any remarkable innovations performance-wise. Fitted with two CAT engines and zero-speed stabilizers, the Geco (whose unusual name is actually the owner’s nickname) can ensure comfortable cruising at 16 knots (18.4 mph/29.6 kph).
For the current season, one week onboard this baby blue boat costs at least €335,000 ($362,000), yet the steep price doesn’t make it any less popular. It’s a perfect choice for those who aren’t shy about turning heads wherever they go – this toy was made to flaunt its impeccable style and draw everyone closer.