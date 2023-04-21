Superyacht Owners Could Soon Relax in AI-Driven Wellness Centers Onboard Their Vessels

After seeing images of U-boat Worx's Nautilus yacht submarine concept the other day, with its avant-garde features, luxury amenities, and top-notch technology, we thought nothing could surprise us anymore in terms of superyacht design. We couldn't be more wrong, and Dasha Moranova Designs' conceptual wellness project Senses for the superyachts of tomorrow stands as proof.
Superyachts' appeal for the billionaires of the world lies in their charm, elegance, and performance, but many such vessels come with other attractive features like swimming pools, gyms, cinemas, and impressively well-equipped spas. The Senses wellness center concept was designed with those looking to pamper themselves while on vacation sailing to an exotic destination in mind.
Presented as a unique spa experience, Senses is actually an innovative AI-driven health center that leverages cutting-edge invisible technologies and takes wellness to new heights. It is built upon the Free From Bulkheads (FFB) platform developed by Lateral Naval Architects, which defies traditional superyacht architecture and proposes watertight bulkheads that terminate at the lower deck.
Due to the unconstrained lower deck adjacent to the waterline, the FFB platform provides the perfect foundation for innovative layouts. Dasha Moranova Designs saw in it a great potential for creating a state-of-the-art wellness center that would not only take care of superyacht guests’ health and physical wellbeing but also offer almost 360-degree views of the surrounding ocean.
Equipped with everything you can imagine, from massage loungers to different types of saunas and gym spaces, the design studio has created a full sensory approach to wellness. The open-space spa is envisioned with interior and exterior spaces that seamlessly flow into one another. Large pods that open and close their petals each have a unique healing function.
For instance, there is a meditation pod where guests onboard can completely detach from the outside world and listen to meditation sounds or the famous Tesla 369 frequencies while watching the ocean. Digital walls allow them to envision themselves in different environments that suit their mood. Other pods are designed for cryotherapy or as hot steam rooms. There is also a solar massage room, a Finnish sauna, an ice bath and hot bath, and even a steam shower complete with a large salt rock.
In the gym space, you will find a smart body scan that will analyze the input data and tell you what you need to focus on. Smart AI assistants will lend you a helping hand in navigating to the correct gym or pod.
“Find harmony and balance from the inside out and outside in. Our high-tech and high-touch approach takes you as deep as you would like to go and touches all of your senses,” the design studio says about their project. “By using the latest invisible technologies, such as invisible wall panels and TV screens from VBH (Van Berge Henegouwen) and invisible Audio solutions from Sonance, we were able to create a very tranquil and unique environment to re-awaken your Senses.”
All technology solutions provided by VBH and Sonance are concealed within invisible operational panels that only appear when you need them.
The presentation video below shows the smart wellness center employed on a 272-foot (83m) superyacht, demonstrating how the Senses spa concept can elevate your yachting experience. Moreover, the company wants to highlight this is not just another concept that will soon be shelved but rather a feasible idea that could soon become a reality.
