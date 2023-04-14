Rossinavi Launches World's First Superyacht Equipped With AI Technology

Range anxiety is a thing not only on land but also on the high sea, and shipbuilders are looking for ways to combat it. Italian shipyard Rossinavi has come up with an innovative artificial intelligence technology that monitors electric power consumption onboard superyachts so owners don't have to. Instead, they can enjoy the electric experience to the fullest and focus on relaxation.
The first vessel in the shipbuilder's fleet to leverage the AI technology is aptly named No Stress and has just been lowered into the water for the first time. It is a 164-foot (50-meter) superyacht that features a hybrid propulsion system, the first in Rossinavi's lineup to do so.
Touted as a "hybrid soul in a dynamic design," the new superyacht boasts an exterior design by Enrico Gobbi's Team for Design, the same team that penned the interior styling. It features a svelte, well-balanced silhouette with sleek, sporty lines inspired by automotive icons, with a fast-displacement, all-aluminum hull.
From the information revealed so far, we've learned that the 498GT No Stress has a dual power system that makes it a more energy-efficient and ecologically-friendly superyacht. It is equipped with two MTU 16V 2000 M96L diesel engines and two electric motors powered by generators and a battery pack. The two propulsion systems can run independently of each other and allow for up to five operating modes for various uses of the yacht, including all-diesel and all-electric.
When operating in electric mode, the yacht will use AI to monitor consumption. The aim is to maximize energy efficiency when cruising and at anchor.
No Stress is the first hull to be launched under Rossinavi's BluE initiative. For those unfamiliar with the yard's latest developments, BluE is the designation used by the company for the more environmentally friendly propulsion technology.
"We are very proud to launch our very first BluE project. No Stress is a hybrid vessel characterized by a strong sporty attitude. It is a high-performance super yacht with dual fuel: diesel and battery," commented Federico Rossi, Rossinavi's Chief Operating Officer. "Artificial Intelligence allows you to enjoy the electric experience on board to the fullest. This is only the beginning, as this technology will be optimized next year, revealing its fullest expression with the launch of the Sea Cat."
Details on the interior design have yet to be revealed, but the yard describes the living quarters as minimal, saying special attention was paid to architectural details. That's because the private owner's brief specifically requested spacious interiors and a seamless flow between outdoor and indoor areas to facilitate a deep connection with the surrounding environment.
The yard met the client's requirements by incorporating openings on both the hull and the superstructure and continuous floor-to-ceiling glass windows that allow panoramic views from every area of the No Stress superyacht.
In terms of accommodation capacity, the No Stress superyacht will be able to comfortably carry a party of twelve, and it is expected to take its maiden voyage this summer.
