The Spectacular Scenic Eclipse II Sets Off on Its Maiden Journey

In 2019, Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours introduced a new glamorous yachting concept. The Scenic Eclipse claimed to be the first discovery yacht in the world, combining the attributes of an ultra-luxurious superyacht with the capabilities of an explorer. Today, its sister ship, the Scenic Eclipse II, is officially departing on its first cruise.
Last week, the Scenic Eclipse II left the shipyard in Rijeka, Croatia, after a grand ceremony. It then flaunted its head-turning silhouette around the Italian Coast and further into the Mediterranean, covering over 2,000 miles (4,000 km). After arriving in Lisbon, Portugal, the new ship will kick off an 11-day trip.
The trip is called the Incredible Iberian Discovery, the ship's maiden voyage as one of the Scenic Discovery Yachts.
Scenic Eclipse II boasts all the innovations of the first ship in this series but adds a few more luxurious amenities. Imagine a sprawling spa unfolding over 550 square meters (5,920 square feet). This state-of-the-art spa reveals multiple therapy rooms, saunas, a steam room with aromatherapy and an ice fountain, temperature-controlled pools, lounges, and an outdoor terrace.
Guests onboard the new ship can also take gourmet experiences to a new level, including immersive masterclasses, thanks to a fancy dining experience called Chef's Garden Epicure. The Owner's Penthouse Suites and the Spa Suites also boasted upgrades, turning their bathrooms into lavish spas in their own right.
The Scenic Discovery Yachts combine ultra-luxurious design with technical innovations. They are built with a reinforced hull and equipped with forward bow thrusters and an electronic Azipod propulsion system.
They also sport oversized zero-speed stabilizers that are 50% bigger than the ones on conventional cruise ships. Thanks to this, guests are free from the unpleasant effect of any rolling motion while the ship is at anchor.
The Scenic Eclipse vessels also integrate an advanced dynamic positioning system to maintain stability without dropping anchor – a protective measure for the delicate marine environment. Their advanced engines run on low-Sulphur fuel, in compliance with the latest IMO (International Maritime Organization) standards. The vessels also feature the best wastewater treatment plans.
The eight-deck Scenic Eclipse II can accommodate up to 228 passengers, slightly more than the first Scenic Eclipse. Like the first ship, it spoils the lucky guests on board with a dedicated helicopter (with a stylish interior) and a customized Neptune submarine that can reach 200 meters (656 feet) under the ocean surface.
The second Discovery Yacht kicked off sea trials in February this year and is gearing up for its maiden voyage starting today. During this April cruise, it will sail from Lisbon to Barcelona. Still, it will explore further in the future, including many more spectacular destinations like Jamaica, Australia, and Tahiti.
