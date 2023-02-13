autoevolution

This Sailing Behemoth Could Blow All Luxury Cruise Ships Out of the Water

Watch out for the Orient Express Silenseas, coming up soon. This could be the most revolutionary cruise ship yet, able to completely change the way we see luxury travel. Wind power, one of the purest sources of energy, coupled with the latest propulsion tech, will be moving forward this ultra-luxurious ship, designed for the most glamorous experience at sea.
A new trend in luxury travel is slowly emerging: some of the most famous hospitality brands are dabbling into cruising, but in an innovative way. Perhaps inspired by the popularity of superyachts, well-known hotel brands are determined to launch their own luxury vessels that are more like yachts than conventional cruise ships.

The Ritz-Carlton yacht Evrima was the first in the bunch to enter service, in the Fall of 2022. Four Seasons is also gearing up to join the club, with a smaller 190-passenger ship, while Aman has announced its own spectacular superyacht, Project Sama, to be launched together with Cruise Saudi. All of them plan to have their new, shiny toys at sea by 2025.

Accor is another luxury hospitality brand that has announced a similar project. This name might not a ring a bell, but everyone knows about the Orient Express. Well, the famous Orient Express is an Accord brand. And this very exciting cruising concept will also be launched under the same brand.

It might sound strange to launch a vessel under a name that’s associated in everyone’s mind with trains. But there’s a fascinating historic link behind it. Not many people know that the first Orient Express train was partly inspired by the grandeur and onboard opulence of the 19th century’s transatlantic ships. After having experienced this type of journey to the U.S., it seems that Georges Nagelmackers wanted to apply that luxurious concept to train travel.

Today, history is coming full circle with a futuristic passenger ship that is meant to embody the unique spirit of the Orient Express train, while also paying a tribute to the transatlantic liners of a bygone era.

Apart from this unique source of inspiration, Accor’s future ship is different than the other hospitality brand vessels because it’s fitted with sails, while the rest of them are all conventional motor ships. But don’t be fooled by the appearance of a classic sailing yacht. The Orient Express Silenseas intends to become the greenest of its kind, boasting the most advanced propulsion technology, plus an innovative sail design.

The initial concept was born in the offices of Chantiers de l’Atlantique, a shipbuilder located in Saint-Nazaire, France. Back in 2018, the Silenseas concept was presented at Seatrade. It was a 190-meter (623 feet) vessel described as both a yacht and a cruise ship, designed for 300 passengers. What made it unique was the SolidSail system, developed entirely in-house.

The same system will be integrated on Accor’s Orient Express Silenseas ship. Accor and the shipbuilder have officially joined forces at the beginning of this year, to transform the Sileanseas concept into a real floating masterpiece. In fact, there will apparently be two “very large sailing ships,” but it’s unclear whether the second one will be identical to this first one.

At 220 meters (722 feet), the Orient Express yacht will be larger than the original concept. Accor claims that it will actually be the world’s largest sailing ship. What’s certain is that it will join the likes of sailing superyachts such as the 142-meter (468 feet) Sailing Yacht A and the 127-meter (417 feet) Oceanco Y721, as well as revolutionary vessels such as the Oceanbird (the tallest ship in the world).

The sailing behemoth will also flaunt three enormous tilting masts, over 100-meter-high (328 feet) fitted with three rigid sails providing a total sail area of 4,500 square meters (nearly 50,000 square feet). According to the French shipbuilder, these sails made of foldable carbon fiber panels are capable to move the giant vessel on their own, as long as the wind conditions are just right.

However, the future yacht will mostly operate in hybrid mode, using both its sails and an engine. But the engine was also selected for further emission reductions. Right off the bat it will run on LNG (liquefied natural gas) instead of conventional marine fuel, and is even meant to switch to green hydrogen, as soon as it’s technologically possible.

This will make it the most advanced cruise ship in terms of eco-propulsion, and certainly the greenest of the upcoming hospitality brand yachts. The Orient Express will use LNG like some of them, with pure wind power on top of that.

Don’t think that a concern for zero-emission travel will make this floating palace any less luxurious. After all, it’s supposed to be just as stunning as the famous train, and to revive the carefree opulence of the French Riviera’s Golden Age – art, culture, music, and vibrant social scene.

Here are some of the opulent amenities that will delight future passengers: two swimming pools, one of which is a lap pool hanging between two decks, a dazzling Amphitheater-Cabaret and even a recording studio, two restaurants, and a lavish spa unfolding over 550 square meters (just under 6,000 square feet).

It raises the bar even when it comes to luxury suites, boasting something that is called The Presidential Suite. This suite’s private terrace alone covers a whopping 530 square meters (5,700 square feet) – the epitome of cruising luxury. Whoever gets that spot will have 1,415 square meters (over 15,000 square feet) all to themselves. It just doesn’t get more extravagant than that.

The other guests won’t feel too bad either, in one of the other 54 suites, also of generous proportions. The total guest number will be relatively small compared to other cruise ships, but those 120 passengers will truly feel like being onboard a private superyacht.

While admiring the stunning interiors created by the acclaimed French architect Maxime d’Angeac, the Orient Express Silenseas passengers will get to enjoy things like unique explorations, exquisite spa treatments, and modern meditation sessions. Not to mention those fun evenings at the Cabaret.

How much will all of this cost? That’s under wraps for now. But, judging by the painful prices for a trip aboard the upcoming Orient Express La Dolce Vita train, you’ll need deep pockets. If you’re tempted, you should probably start saving now for the maiden voyage that’s coming up in 2026.

Editor's note: Gallery also shows the original Silenseas concept by Chantiers de l'Atlantique

