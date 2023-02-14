World’s First Zero-Emissions Cruise Ship Is Coming to Life

The notion of “guilt-free” luxury travel doesn’t sound so crazy these days. Perhaps we’re finally getting closer to a time when celebrities, politicians, and millionaires in general will no longer be the target of harsh criticism for their eco-hypocrisy, simply because all luxury transportation would be green. The Northern Xplorer is getting ready to take us there.
Most of the big names in the cruising world are slowly transitioning to greener alternatives, not necessarily because they want to, but because IMO (International Maritime Organization) regulations are getting harsher. Right now, LNG (liquefied natural gas) is the buzz word in the maritime industry, as it’s considered the best solution for immediate results.
The new cruise ships that are currently being built are designed to be compatible with LNG, and some of the ones already in operation have also switched to this alternative fuel. It’s clearly a growing trend. However, LNG does not equal clean propulsion, and it’s still a type of fossil fuel. It might work as a temporary solution, but there’s still no 100% emission-free cruise ship in operation.
Fortunately, that might change sooner than we think. A ship called Northern Xplorer is gearing up to kick off its maiden season as soon as 2026. Unsurprisingly, it’s coming from Norway – the Nordic countries are known for being at the forefront of the green revolution. In fact, Norway has already adopted stringent regulations for the ships sailing around its World Heritage fjords, which will be implemented around the same time as this new ship’s arrival.
The consortium behind the Northern Xplorer venture has managed to move pretty fast. It went from unveiling its cruise ship concept to selecting the designer and shipyard for its build in record time. At the end of 2021, the world got to hear for the first time about a revolutionary cruise ship design that would embody a radical change. Just a little over a year later, the brand behind it is ready to bring it to life.
The ones that will make it happen are YSA Design and the West Sea shipyard. The design firm is also based in Oslo, and will work together with designer Axel Brox, who is in charge of the future ship’s interiors. The Northern Xplorer will be built in Portugal (that’s where the shipyard is located) and use materials that are sustainably sourced from Scandinavia wherever it’s possible.
The future ship’s detailed specs aren’t available yet, but we do know that the 140-meter (459 feet) green vessel will combine electric propulsion with hydrogen fuel cell technology. Plus, it’s designed to use wind polar and solar power for recharging its batteries while at sea, which would also make it self-sufficient.
Up to 250 guests will get the chance to enjoy the luxurious amenities of the pioneering Northern Xplorer. The bad part is that it will only travel in Scandinavia. Hopefully, the concept will become successful enough to inspire similar projects in other parts of the world, as well.
