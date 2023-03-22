Norway Gearing Up to Build the Most Sustainable Cruise Ship Ever

It’s no surprise that such a bold green project is born in Northern Europe, known as a pioneer when it comes to environmental protection. Norway wants clean air just as much as it wants to protect its stunning maritime areas. To achieve both, only green vessels will be allowed to operate in the future, including zero-emission cruise ships.
The cruising industry has made some efforts toward green operations, but changes are slow. The new-generation cruise ships are designed to run on LNG (liquefied natural gas) but this is just a temporary solution. In the long run, cruising needs to become entirely emission-free, which involves innovative naval architecture, clean propulsion solutions, and dedicated infrastructure (such as charging points at ports).
Hurtigruten might sound familiar if you’re a fan of Tom Cruise - a couple of years ago, a Hurtigruten ship was used to temporarily relocate the MI7’s crew in Norway. But this is no ordinary cruise operator. You could say that it’s a green pioneer in the maritime industry. It claims to be the first one in the expedition cruising business to have ditched all non-essential plastic, and has also stopped using heavy fuel oil for more than a decade now.
Hurtigruten has also converted part of its fleet to hybrid operations, starting last year. The old ships got large battery packs, new engines, and the mandatory SCR systems for cutting NOx emissions.
But here’s the next step: the cruise operator wants to create not just a zero-emission vessel, but one that tops everything in terms of green cruising. This means that it will be innovative in all ways, starting with the design (for optimal energy efficiency). And it will only use sustainable sources of energy.
Hurtigruten is getting a helping hand from 12 industry partners, as well as the SINTEF research institute. The project is called Sea Zero, and the goal is to build the ultimate cruise ship. The initial research phase is set to take place over the next two years. If things go well, the new green ship should be ready to enter service by 2030.
This massive project will incorporate things like efficiency-oriented ship design, sustainable building practices, next-generation battery technology, and solutions for port infrastructure.
According to Vard Design, one of the Sea Zero partners, onboard hotel operations are one of the most important aspects in all of this. That’s because they’re responsible for nearly half of a ship’s total energy use. Battery-electric ships will need an alternative solution for that – one that’s effective, clean, and affordable.
This Norwegian initiative also benefits from public funding (€7 million/$ 7.5 million) and is expected to add up to hundreds of millions by the end of the decade. Starting 2030, only clean ships will be cruising along the Norwegian coast.
Hurtigruten might sound familiar if you’re a fan of Tom Cruise - a couple of years ago, a Hurtigruten ship was used to temporarily relocate the MI7’s crew in Norway. But this is no ordinary cruise operator. You could say that it’s a green pioneer in the maritime industry. It claims to be the first one in the expedition cruising business to have ditched all non-essential plastic, and has also stopped using heavy fuel oil for more than a decade now.
Hurtigruten has also converted part of its fleet to hybrid operations, starting last year. The old ships got large battery packs, new engines, and the mandatory SCR systems for cutting NOx emissions.
But here’s the next step: the cruise operator wants to create not just a zero-emission vessel, but one that tops everything in terms of green cruising. This means that it will be innovative in all ways, starting with the design (for optimal energy efficiency). And it will only use sustainable sources of energy.
Hurtigruten is getting a helping hand from 12 industry partners, as well as the SINTEF research institute. The project is called Sea Zero, and the goal is to build the ultimate cruise ship. The initial research phase is set to take place over the next two years. If things go well, the new green ship should be ready to enter service by 2030.
This massive project will incorporate things like efficiency-oriented ship design, sustainable building practices, next-generation battery technology, and solutions for port infrastructure.
According to Vard Design, one of the Sea Zero partners, onboard hotel operations are one of the most important aspects in all of this. That’s because they’re responsible for nearly half of a ship’s total energy use. Battery-electric ships will need an alternative solution for that – one that’s effective, clean, and affordable.
This Norwegian initiative also benefits from public funding (€7 million/$ 7.5 million) and is expected to add up to hundreds of millions by the end of the decade. Starting 2030, only clean ships will be cruising along the Norwegian coast.