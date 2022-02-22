Norwegian Expedition Cruise Group Launches Massive Green Upgrade Project for Its Fleet

One of the biggest adventure travel Groups in the world has embarked on a serious mission – it kicked off one of the largest environmental ship upgrades in Europe, and the biggest in the company’s history. At the end of it, all of its seven Norwegian Coastal Express ships will be able to offer travelers greener cruising.
The Hurtigruten Group had already stopped using heavy fuel oil a decade ago and was the first expedition cruise company to ban the use of non-essential plastic throughout its operations. Now, it’s ready for even more complex changes across its fleet. Three of the seven ships will be turned into hybrid-electric vessels, with the help of Kongsberg Maritime. MS Richard With, MS Nordlys, and MS Kong Harald will be fitted with large battery packs and brand-new Norwegian-made engines.
Also, all of the seven ships will be equipped with SCR (selective catalytic reduction) systems that cut nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions by an impressive 80%. This important upgrade will make the Hurtigruten ships compliant with the Tier III, the strictest international standard for NOx emissions.
The ships that won’t switch to hybrid operations will still benefit from the SCR system implementation, as well as several other upgrades, including new propeller blades, hull optimization, new gears, and new control systems. Plus, advanced wastewater treatment plants will be installed across the fleet, for minimizing toxic discharges in the sea.
The company also intends to use certified biofuels on a larger scale for its ships, to help cut CO2 emissions as well. Its ships are also able to eliminate emissions in ports where shore power is available.
One of the Hurtigruten Norway vessels, MS Vesteralen, had already been upgraded with new engines and SCR systems since 2019, but this massive environmental ship upgrade will bring the entire fleet to a similar level.
This massive project will help protect Norwegian waters and will promote green travel. The Hurtigruten Group intends to eventually switch to carbon-neutral operations, and it looks like it’s not too far away from that.
