Unprecedented UK Government Funding in Search of the Ultimate Zero-Emission Vessel

If it seemed like the maritime transportation sector was somehow pushed to the side in terms of governmental funding for reaching the net-zero carbon goal, that is no longer the case, at least in the UK. A considerable chunk of money will go towards the development of green maritime tech projects that are already sufficiently advanced. And the deadline is also ambitious – a clean and fresh maritime sector by 2025.
What makes this new funding particularly important is that it’s unprecedented in terms of value and focus. It’s literally the first time in history when the British government is willing to support innovative marine technology with so much money – a total of £77 million ($92.8 million).
Last year, in March, the government launched a large-scale program called UK SHORE (UK Shipping Office for Reducing Emissions) backed by £206 million ($248 million) in funding.
This new competition, called ZEVI (Zero Emission Vessels and Infrastructure) is part of that wider program, together with something called a Clean Maritime Research Hub.
The competition itself will focus on technologies that are already developed, because the whole idea is to start implementing them on a commercial level. In other words, this isn’t a search for new ideas that could revolutionize shipping, but a way to speed things up when it comes to existing green tech, and actually start producing it for real-world applications.
In addition to that, the Research Hub targets universities all over the UK, and will benefit from separate funding (£7.4 million/$8.9 million). The Hub will act as a sort of “engine” for further development, providing expertise and evidence for the new-generation green technologies.
The two areas that are mainly considered for ZEVI are shipping and maritime tourism, which means that the green technologies should be designed for either cargo vessels or passenger ferries.
Indeed, we’ve talked about numerous European projects that were dedicated to these specific types of vessels. The Scottish-led Hyseas III project, for example, claims to be the first sea-going ferry powered only by a hydrogen fuel cell system. The Norwegian Medstraum is another pioneer that’s said to be the first electric fast ferry in the world.
Back to the ZEVI competition, there are no limitations regarding the type of propulsion, as long as it’s green. Battery-electric vessels, wind-assisted ferries, ammonia-fueled cargo ships – they are all welcome to join the net-zero race. Plus, as the project’s name implies, infrastructure-related green technologies, such as on-shore electrical power, also qualify.
This isn’t a long-term funding, with the government expecting to see these alternative technologies be implemented in just two years’ time. It’s possible, given that the solutions that will be selected are supposed to already be finalized. By 2025, we might already see considerable changes in UK’s maritime sector.
