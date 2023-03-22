Polestar 2 BST Edition 230 Follows Popular 270, Focuses on Design and Exclusivity

Just like its predecessor (Edition 270), it comes with additional styling elements, the same chassis upgrades, and a desire for exclusivity as it is only offered in select regions – aka Europe and North America.
The Swedish automotive brand is a youngling compared to most big players across the auto industry. But that is not surprising, considering its parent company and its ‘grandparent’ – China’s Geely. After all, the latter has surged as a sort of expert in establishing new car brands over the years, considering the Lynk & Co, Zeekr, or Geometry siblings, among others.
Polestar, meanwhile, has a close relationship with both the world of motorsport, as well as Swedish peer Volvo Cars, which acquired the brand in 2015 from its long-time partner Flash/Polestar Racing. Seeking the age of glory for high-performance electric engines and vehicles, Polestar has gone public since late 2021 and has been traded on the Nasdaq exchange since last summer.
Naturally, that means it needs to move swiftly with product planning and the lot, especially since it currently only has the Polestar 2 compact executive car and Polestar 3 mid-size luxury crossover in production after the initial hero vehicle – the Polestar 1 grand tourer – was discontinued. No worries, Volvo taught them well, and three more vehicles are slotted down the line for 2024 through 2026 introductions – Polestar 3, a CUV, Polestar 4, an executive car, and Polestar 6, a sports car.
In the meantime, one easy thing to do to keep people interested is to offer something special. They did it for the Polestar 2 last summer with the introduction of the BST Edition 270, which had sportier looks, modified tech goodies, and an exclusive status because just 270 units were available worldwide, of which less than 50 were headed to the United States. Now the company has doubled down on the limited status with the introduction of the new Polestar 2 Edition 230.
The coordinates are about the same: explore performance through design, play with “exceptional chassis modifications developed for ultimate thrills,” and also make sure that people will turn into collectors when buying it, as just 230 examples will be offered for sale. This time around, though, only the European and North American regions get access to the enhanced goodies, with order books already open and first deliveries expected for the third quarter of the year.
In terms of performance, the Polestar 2 Edition 230 is based on the long-range dual motor powertrain option (which kicks off at $51,900 in the United States), includes all three available packs (Plus, Pilot, Performance), and has 350 kW (476 ps/469 hp) plus 680 Nm (502 lb-ft). The bespoke design perks include a unique green Nebula paint for the exterior, MicroSuede textile upholstery, and steering wheel inserts – made from partly recycled Nubuck textile. The only other exterior color is Space, which is a shade of black, along with the full-length body stripe for either hue.
