Tom Cruise Rents Old Hurtigruten Cruise Ship for MI7 Cast “Bubble” in Norway

The "Mission: Impossible" movie franchise remains one of the most successful in the world, so there’s little surprise to how much interest there is to get production on the seventh installment under wraps as soon as possible.
The movie was shooting in Italy in March, when the country went into lockdown, so everyone relocated to the UK. When the health crisis hit here too, MI7, like everything else, was put on hold. Shooting resumed this summer, on an empty airfield in Oxfordshire.
The next stage in the production requires temporary relocation to Norway and, to that end, a massive cruise ship is being rented out, to keep the cast and the crew in a “bubble.” According to reports in The Sun, leading man Tom Cruise himself is footing the bill, paying £500,000 ($667,000) out of pocket, just so he can make sure they wrap up ASAP.
“They are terrified of further delays. Tom is determined not to see any more hold-up,” says an unnamed spy. “The studio believes it will keep everyone safe and get this shoot wrapped up.”
Apparently, they’re using a Hurtigruten ship, which is now off the coast of Norway. Cast and crew will live on it for the duration of the shoot, and thus avoid contact with anyone else and lower the risk of infection. Local reports indicate that, like in the UK, Cruise and the crew are getting a pass from the government and won’t have to home-isolate for two weeks after arriving here. They will, however, have to keep to themselves and undergo regular checkups.
The report doesn’t say which of the Hurtigruten ships the MI7 crew are using. Hurtigruten also operates the MS Roald Amundsen, the first cruise ship in the world partially propelled by battery power. Before the crisis, Hurtigruten was offering cruises to Antarctica for 2021 to see the solar eclipse in a unique setting, with prices starting at $12,000 per person.
That said, while it’s highly likely that the MI7 production is using one of the Hurtigruten cruise ships while on location, do take the whole “Cruise is paying for all of it” part with a grain of salt. Sure, as leading man and well-experienced producer, Cruise probably receives part of the backend on every movie, so box office revenue is important to him. Whether he’d actually pay out of pocket more than half a million to ensure a movie arrives in theaters is an entirely different thing.
