Jennifer Lopez Enters Cruising Industry, Announces 'Limitless Voyage' Details

Because there is nothing Jennifer Lopez can’t do, here she is flexing her creative muscle at being Virgin Voyages’ Chief of Entertainment and Lifestyle Officer, with her first-ever JLo-curated cruise. For the ladies, because Jenny from the Block is all about female empowerment.
In March 2022, Sir Richard Branson, the founder of Virgin Voyages and seemingly one of the world’s most affable billionaires, announced that he had booked Jennifer Lopez as a collaborator for the company. Jennifer Lopez has been going through a spectacular renaissance stage in her career for several years now, so she has her hand in many pies, including TV work, acting, beauty and music. Getting her onboard was no trifle and quite probably no easy task.
More details of the collaboration have come to light with the announcement of the Limitless Voyage, the first one to be fully curated by Lopez. In one of her most recent posts on social media, Lopez tells her JLovers that this is like a gift from herself to all the women in the world or, at the very least, to those willing to pay up to go partying for five days onboard the vessel.
Limitless Voyage sets sail this spring, on April 14, out of Miami, U.S., and will complete the journey five days later, on the 19th, also in Miami, after heading to Puerto Plata and Bimini. Sailors, as paying customers go by on Virgin Voyages cruises, will spend two days at sea and the rest enjoying the scenery and on-land adventures.
While onboard, they will be treated to entertainment curated by Lopez, from TED talk-inspired seminars to zen-inducing wellness programming and JLo-inspired post-dinner entertainment. The announcement doesn’t go into specifics, but it does say that “this voyage will be unlike anything seen on the high seas,” and promises that more will be unveiled in the following days.
The cherry on the proverbial cake is that Jennifer Lopez herself will be on hand to wish a bon voyage to the sailors, whom she imagines will be mostly women looking to celebrate themselves with this very special treat. Whether she will be performing at the launch party remains to be seen, but sailors can count on at least one empowering speech.
Jokes aside, the Limitless Voyage will be taking place onboard the latest addition to the Virgin Voyages fleet, the Scarlet Lady, and that’s enough to guarantee a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Launched in October 2021, it’s designed to feel less like a cruise and more like a megayacht, with spectacular interiors and amenities. Scarlet Lady can accommodate 2,770 passengers and 1,160 crew, and features restaurants and bars, incredible art, luxurious services and, perhaps most important of all, an all-out ban on passengers under 18. It’s a no-kids-allowed kind of cruise, in more blunt terms.
Prices on Scarlet Lady start at $1,925 per person for a five-night entry-level suite, but cabins are usually cheaper. For the Limitless Voyage, prices start at $1,796 instead, reduced from $2,474, per cabin for two sailors, excluding taxes and fees, but including JLo-curated programming.
More details of the collaboration have come to light with the announcement of the Limitless Voyage, the first one to be fully curated by Lopez. In one of her most recent posts on social media, Lopez tells her JLovers that this is like a gift from herself to all the women in the world or, at the very least, to those willing to pay up to go partying for five days onboard the vessel.
Limitless Voyage sets sail this spring, on April 14, out of Miami, U.S., and will complete the journey five days later, on the 19th, also in Miami, after heading to Puerto Plata and Bimini. Sailors, as paying customers go by on Virgin Voyages cruises, will spend two days at sea and the rest enjoying the scenery and on-land adventures.
While onboard, they will be treated to entertainment curated by Lopez, from TED talk-inspired seminars to zen-inducing wellness programming and JLo-inspired post-dinner entertainment. The announcement doesn’t go into specifics, but it does say that “this voyage will be unlike anything seen on the high seas,” and promises that more will be unveiled in the following days.
The cherry on the proverbial cake is that Jennifer Lopez herself will be on hand to wish a bon voyage to the sailors, whom she imagines will be mostly women looking to celebrate themselves with this very special treat. Whether she will be performing at the launch party remains to be seen, but sailors can count on at least one empowering speech.
Jokes aside, the Limitless Voyage will be taking place onboard the latest addition to the Virgin Voyages fleet, the Scarlet Lady, and that’s enough to guarantee a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Launched in October 2021, it’s designed to feel less like a cruise and more like a megayacht, with spectacular interiors and amenities. Scarlet Lady can accommodate 2,770 passengers and 1,160 crew, and features restaurants and bars, incredible art, luxurious services and, perhaps most important of all, an all-out ban on passengers under 18. It’s a no-kids-allowed kind of cruise, in more blunt terms.
Prices on Scarlet Lady start at $1,925 per person for a five-night entry-level suite, but cabins are usually cheaper. For the Limitless Voyage, prices start at $1,796 instead, reduced from $2,474, per cabin for two sailors, excluding taxes and fees, but including JLo-curated programming.