Scarlet Lady to Make Its First Sail from Miami and Richard Branson Is Here for It

After a delayed start, Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady will be making its debut from Miami, promising the ultimate experience for adults.In a new picture added to his Instagram Stories, English business magnate Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Voyages, is just like all of us (mostly): excited to go on a cruise. He held his luggage in one hand, as the massive ship stood in front of him in all its glory. He wrote: “Good to see you again, Scarlet Lady.”While its first Caribbean cruise hasn’t even begun yet, the ship got its three-day inaugural sailing around the UK in August, and the reviews are raving about it. The “sailors” (what the customers of this cruise are called) who got a chance to get on board of the luxurious watercraft vow to never go on another company’s ship again, as the food, amenities and overall experience are the best.And Richard Branson is also there to enjoy it firsthand, just like everyone else. The cruise line’s home port starting this October will be in Miami, from where Branson is departing, and will make short cruises into the Caribbean and back, stopping at Virgin Voyages’ own private beach club.The Scarlet Lady was completed in 2019 and launched in the UK in February 2020, making just a small trip before... you know what happened later.With a length of 909 ft (277 m), the vessel is said to be “superyacht-inspired,” therefore giving a fresh way of traveling when it comes to cruises. Inside, there are 1,408 passenger cabins (and what’s more impressive is that 93% of them have ocean views), and 813 cabins for the crew. It has a capacity of 2,770 passengers and 1,160 crew members. Power comes from four Wartsila engines delivering a total of 64,000 hp and taking it to a top speed of 22 knots and a service speed of 20 knots.Food, wi-fi, group workouts, and basic beverages are just some of the things you’ll be benefiting from on board of the new Scarlet Lady.The first cruise from Miami is happening after all this time, and it's set to sail on October 6, and Richard Branson, and many others, are definitely here for it.