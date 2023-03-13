Ritz-Carlton’s Second Superyacht-Like Ship Boasts the Most Lavish Suites

There will soon be two Ritz-Carlton cruise ships showing off their elegant silhouettes and dazzling amenities on their way to the Mediterranean or the Caribbean. The already famous Evrima is now followed by its sister ship Ilma, with a third one on the way.
Ritz-Carlton was one of the first in the luxury hospitality sector to dabble into cruising, but certainly not the only one. That’s because more and more hospitality brands are branching out, using the same basic concept as Ritz-Carlton – an ultra-lavish cruising experience that’s inspired by superyachts.
This fresh concept entices customers with a promise that seems impossible to resist. They would get the chance to feel like superyacht owners, while enjoying an indulging vacation to some of the most popular cruising destinations in the world. Paying at least $5,000 for a one-week trip is still more affordable than chartering most luxury yachts available today.
But for that money, the passengers onboard Evrima would have access to stunning suites with private terraces, wonderful swimming pools, restaurants, and bars, while a Personal Concierge caters to their every whim.
Evrima was the first one in the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, finally launched in 2022, after multiple delays. The 623-footer (190 meters) departed on its maiden voyage in May, last year, flexing luxuries such as three Michelin-starred restaurants, an oversized Marina terrace that mimics the beach clubs of the fanciest superyachts, and access to a plethora of the latest water toys.
Ilma, the second one, is meant to be even more spectacular. At 790 feet (241 meters) it’s considerably larger than Evrima. This means not only a generous configuration with 228 suites, each with a private terrace, but a higher number of larger suites.
Specifically, Ilma offers two new upper suite categories. Each of these new suites will unfold over more than 1,000 square feet (92 square meters). Not as much as a superyacht’s master suite, but still impressive.
In fact, the new ship claims to offer one of the highest space-to-passenger ratios at sea, in addition to the high staff-to-guest ratio.
Future guests (up to 456 for each trip) will have access to numerous amenities inspired by those found onboard superyachts. There’s a fully-equipped gym, a massage room, two swimming pools, a spacious Marina with a terrace above, for al-fresco cocktails, and a sophisticated humidor for cigars and drinks. Even children get their own “Ritz Kids” special program onboard.
Ilma’s exterior design, created by the Finnish studio Aivan, is directly inspired by superyachts, and its name (Maltese for “water”) also reflects its double nature as a cruise ship and luxury yacht.
The new Ritz-Carlton superyacht will kick off its maiden voyage in the fall of 2024, which means that anyone who can afford it can already book a spot onboard. Plus, the giant 790-foot vessel can even be chartered privately, just like a luxury yacht.
This fresh concept entices customers with a promise that seems impossible to resist. They would get the chance to feel like superyacht owners, while enjoying an indulging vacation to some of the most popular cruising destinations in the world. Paying at least $5,000 for a one-week trip is still more affordable than chartering most luxury yachts available today.
But for that money, the passengers onboard Evrima would have access to stunning suites with private terraces, wonderful swimming pools, restaurants, and bars, while a Personal Concierge caters to their every whim.
Evrima was the first one in the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, finally launched in 2022, after multiple delays. The 623-footer (190 meters) departed on its maiden voyage in May, last year, flexing luxuries such as three Michelin-starred restaurants, an oversized Marina terrace that mimics the beach clubs of the fanciest superyachts, and access to a plethora of the latest water toys.
Ilma, the second one, is meant to be even more spectacular. At 790 feet (241 meters) it’s considerably larger than Evrima. This means not only a generous configuration with 228 suites, each with a private terrace, but a higher number of larger suites.
Specifically, Ilma offers two new upper suite categories. Each of these new suites will unfold over more than 1,000 square feet (92 square meters). Not as much as a superyacht’s master suite, but still impressive.
In fact, the new ship claims to offer one of the highest space-to-passenger ratios at sea, in addition to the high staff-to-guest ratio.
Future guests (up to 456 for each trip) will have access to numerous amenities inspired by those found onboard superyachts. There’s a fully-equipped gym, a massage room, two swimming pools, a spacious Marina with a terrace above, for al-fresco cocktails, and a sophisticated humidor for cigars and drinks. Even children get their own “Ritz Kids” special program onboard.
Ilma’s exterior design, created by the Finnish studio Aivan, is directly inspired by superyachts, and its name (Maltese for “water”) also reflects its double nature as a cruise ship and luxury yacht.
The new Ritz-Carlton superyacht will kick off its maiden voyage in the fall of 2024, which means that anyone who can afford it can already book a spot onboard. Plus, the giant 790-foot vessel can even be chartered privately, just like a luxury yacht.