Luxury Brand Reveals a Stunning Yachting-Inspired Interior for a Bombardier Private Jet

As if purchasing a stunning long-range jet for personal travel wasn’t enough, the lucky owner of this Bombardier Global 6000 will also be enjoying one of the most opulent cabin interiors ever designed, as elegant and as comfortable as a luxury resort.
The Officina Armare brand is linked to numerous luxury yacht designs, among other high-level projects. Now, it used that experience to create a jaw-dropping private jet interior, officially inspired by yachting. The concept was developed for the owner of a Bombardier Global 6000 equipped with two Rolls-Royce BR710A2-20 turbofan engines. This powerful jet can fly over the Pacific with ease, boasting an impressive top speed of Mach 0.88 (528 mph/1020 kph).
While flying to his favorite destinations, this private jet’s owner won’t miss any of the accommodations of a luxury hotel. Ingeniously divided into three areas, the cabin offers the sumptuous comfort of a full master-suite bedroom, an elegant seating/bar area, plus top-level entertainment systems.
The cabin’s forward area is dedicated to the galley, the guest bathroom, and the cabin crew facilities. The central zone is dedicated to dining and entertaining, similar to a yacht’s main salon. This includes two seating areas that can seat up to four people, and a stunning bar with a top that can be lowered, to turn it into a multimedia theater. Lastly, the owner’s private stateroom is large enough to include a full beam bathroom, a walk-in wardrobe, and an office area.
And, if you’re still not impressed by this private jet’s interior, add the fact that every element inside the Art Deco-inspired cabin comes from a luxury brand, from the Hermes premium leather to the Loro Piana upholstery and Glyn Peter Machine stools. Even the sophisticated color palette was carefully chosen to match the exterior metallic paint.
The cost of this gorgeous cabin interior is undisclosed, but it must be fitting for a private jet that costs more $60 million.
