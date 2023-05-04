Record-Breaking Octopussy Will Never Be the World’s Fastest Yacht Again and That’s OK

Few superyachts are as famous, historically significant, and yet completely overlooked in recent years as Octopussy. The former icon is now undergoing an extensive refit, which will see it try and reclaim some of its former glory.
Octopussy was named this way in honor of the original owner's love for all things James Bond. Ironically, the name was the one thing that never changed over the years, even though ownership did - repeatedly. Then again, when you own an iconic superyacht, you want to keep the name that everybody knows.
Delivered in 1988 by Heesen Yachts, Octopussy is a brilliant, outstanding chapter in modern naval history, an incredible engineering feat that paved the way to a world record, yet still a very luxurious superyacht with all the trappings of modern luxurious life. Octopussy was – and still is today, though only for those with a keen interest in yachting – a living legend.
Sometime in the '80s, multi-millionaire businessman John Staluppi decided his next yacht would be the one to break the 50-knot (57.5 mph/92.6 kph) record. But it had to happen on his own terms, meaning that the yacht still had to be a luxurious vessel of a specific size, with premium amenities and a design that brought to mind the idea of a leisure craft, not a speed demon. It was a strange request or rather a strange combination of demands, and Staluppi's hardheadedness and cold cash made it possible. These, and the highly creative and skilled people who actually built it.
man millionaire would have been discouraged by that point, but Staluppi went ahead and bought the propulsion system, consisting of three MTU 16V 396 TB94 engines of 2,520 kW and 3,500 hp each and three Kamewa waterjets, before tank tests of a model. In fewer words, he bought the engines before he knew for a fact the yacht could be built, and he expected someone to build it around the engines for him.
That someone turned out to be Frank Mulder of Mulder Design, working with Heesen Yachts on a dare. The project would eventually put the shipyard on the international map because it was a smashing success. Not only was Octopussy able to break the 50-knot barrier, but it topped it and set a world record.
The way there wasn't easy or free of risks, and it was so for all parties involved. Millions of dollars and reputations were on the line, so when Heesen delivered a 142-foot (43.58-meter) yacht that maxed out at 52 knots (59.8 mph/96.3 kph) on sea trials, Staluppi simply asked for more. One year and even more modifications to an already very lightweight hull later, Octopussy hit 53.2 knots (61.2 mph/98.5 kph) and became the fastest yacht in the world.
It won't, Stratmann says in an interview with a trade publication. Octopussy will never be the fastest yacht in the world again, but that's ok. It's now going for the title of the world's most stable.
The refit will see a new propulsion system onboard, comprised of twin 4,000 MTU engines and Voith Linear Jets, and a stabilization system with three Seakeeper 35s and Humphree's trim totaling 100,000 nmps of stabilization horsepower. Structural changes will match the new tech to offer the smoothest and most comfortable cruising experience.
The owner had initially asked for a beach club extension that would double as a diving platform and a new coat of paint. After extended discussions with Stratmann and representatives from Mulder Design, he agreed to this complete refit, including a brand new interior, while keeping in mind the iconic original design that will still shine through.
The process leading up to the build and the build itself were notable for their strangeness. Staluppi had made up his mind even though he couldn't find a shipyard to build the vessel he was asking for. Any other
In 2021, Octopussy reached its current owner, an experienced diver who, according to Jake Stratmann of The Starboard Yacht Group, wants to pay homage to its spectacular past while modernizing it. After Staluppi sold it, the superyacht saw various modifications in a series of refits that added weight to the superstructure, which, in turn, brought down its maximum speed to "just” 15 knots (17.2 mph/27.7 kph). In June 2022, the aging legend was brought into Safe Harbor Lauderdale Marine Center in Florida to undergo a refit that promised to put it back in the headlines. The understanding was that it would come close to its former maximum speed.
It won't, Stratmann says in an interview with a trade publication. Octopussy will never be the fastest yacht in the world again, but that's ok. It's now going for the title of the world's most stable.
The refit will see a new propulsion system onboard, comprised of twin 4,000 MTU engines and Voith Linear Jets, and a stabilization system with three Seakeeper 35s and Humphree's trim totaling 100,000 nmps of stabilization horsepower. Structural changes will match the new tech to offer the smoothest and most comfortable cruising experience.
The owner had initially asked for a beach club extension that would double as a diving platform and a new coat of paint. After extended discussions with Stratmann and representatives from Mulder Design, he agreed to this complete refit, including a brand new interior, while keeping in mind the iconic original design that will still shine through.
The refit is now on a summer 2024 timeline, later than early 2023, as anticipated last year, for the apparent reason that it will be a more thorough and challenging job. Stratmann says that they've ordered the engines ahead of testing, estimating a maximum speed of 28 knots (32.2 mph/51.8 kph) by the time Octopussy leaves the yard. It's a far cry from the 53.2 knots from the glory days, but it's still an impressive achievement for a boat this size – and age.