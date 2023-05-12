VX I Dodge Viper TA Sitting Sneaky on 19-Inch C007Rs Feels so Darn Cool It Hurts

Frankly, it feels sad that the rise to fame of crossovers, SUVs, and trucks – now also in EV form – was done at the expense of so many great passenger car niches, such as the bonkers area of American sports cars with V10 engines under the hood.
Just recently, we heard that Lamborghini filled all the available production slots for the V10-powered Huracan and that no orders will be accepted until 2024, when its successor will arrive with an alleged powertrain change to V8 and plug-in hybrid ethos. Sadly, that makes us write off yet another V10 sports car on the bucket list.
Now, back to American V10-powered sports cars, of course, the Dodge Viper immediately springs to mind when trying to devise a solution to live dangerously. Five generations have passed under the nameplate's belt, and the final one was produced for model years 2013 to 2017. Five years later, do you think the scary yet attractive Dodge Viper has aged ungracefully? Not at all, right?
Well, the good folks over at performance wheel specialist AL13 Wheels Design + Technik have yet another custom ride to showcase, this time a Viper from Texas, which might have influenced our swift response, of course. As far as we can tell, this white Viper with the 'IMA SNAKE' license plate seems to be of the Viper TA variety, judging by the aerodynamic enhancements, which is a big step up from the Viper GTS but also not as outrageous as the Viper ACR.
Tucked neatly in between those two, the Dodge Viper TA still rocked anyone's world after the purchase with the odd-firing 8.4-liter Viper V10 engine rated at 645 horsepower and 600 lb-ft (813 Nm), which enabled a sprint to 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 193 mph (311 kph) or 206 mph (332 kph), depending if we were dealing with a TA 1.0 or TA 2.0 package. Anyway, we suspect the owner might want to be in less of a hurry so that folks can admire the fresh white paint, black aero enhancements, and the AL13 goodies.
The latter consist of 19-inch three-piece C007R wheels finished with gloss brushed double dark tint centers and gloss polished lips. Cool, right? Anyway, if you feel like a white V10-powered Dodge Viper is not your cup of tea, how about a black and exposed carbon fiber V10-powered Lambo Huracan Tecnica for a change, courtesy of the Florida-based experts at Wheels Boutique, for the second post embedded below? Do note that one should have the volume way up when checking out that video because the dark and menacing Lambo just got treated with a loud iPE titanium exhaust setup!
