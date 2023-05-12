Resurrected Hellcat Ramcharger TRX Feels Perfect for an Imagined Escalade-V Brawl

Do you think the crossover, SUV, and truck craze is a recent affair? Think again, as family-oriented or tough off-road SUVs have been around for decades. Just think about the Chevrolet Suburban, which is the longest-running automobile nameplate still in use even today!
The progenitor of modern full-size SUVs started its life among the first-ever metal-bodied station wagons but has evolved throughout twelve generations (which is not a lot, considering the fact it has been around since the 1935 model year) into one of the world's most oversized automobiles in production. Alongside it reside the Ford Expedition MAX and Lincoln Navigator, the GMC Yukon XL, the Jeep Grand Wagoneer L, as well as the mighty Caddy Escalade ESV.
But why are we talking about hulking full-size SUVs when we need to discuss a Ram TRX? Well, thanks to the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, this is no regular 702-hp 6.2-liter supercharged V8-powered Ram 1500 TRX full-size pickup truck. Instead, it fakes the casual family hauling and workhorse SUV style of a revived Dodge Ramcharger. And it has been doing so for quite a while thanks to Oscar Vargas, the virtual artist better known as wb.artist20 on social media. The pixel master has a veritable obsession with bringing back to digital life the large sport utility vehicle that was initially a two-door SUV competing with the Chevy K5 Blazer and the F-150-derived Ford Bronco between 1974 and 2001.
Now, though, according to the CGI expert's vision, it would be a full-size five-door SUV ready to brawl with the Expedition, Navigator, GMC Yukon plus Chevy Tahoe, and even the mighty Caddy Escalade-V. Not the Jeep Grand Wagoneer, though, to not cause internal prejudice at Stellantis. Anyway, the author has been mulling this transformation for a long time – first in 2D renderings and then also in full 3D. But it is only now that he found time for a proper 'photoshoot' of the Ramcharger TRX concept, so here is a dark green example flaunting lots of black plastic cladding and riding fast on a desert(ed) road.
As far as the styling is concerned, the modifications are only logical – the bed area is now enclosed while the rest of the dune-bashing and rock-crawling features remain intact. So does the powertrain, churning out 702 ponies from the Hellcat assembly to usually spite Ford F-150 Raptor R fans. However, on this imagined occasion, the main target is presumably the 682-horsepower Cadillac Escalade-V high-performance full-size SUV. After all, they both have supercharged 6.2-liter V8 mills under the hood, right? So, which one would you take home – the dreamy Ramcharger TRX or the real deal, the $150k Caddy Escalade-V?
But why are we talking about hulking full-size SUVs when we need to discuss a Ram TRX? Well, thanks to the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, this is no regular 702-hp 6.2-liter supercharged V8-powered Ram 1500 TRX full-size pickup truck. Instead, it fakes the casual family hauling and workhorse SUV style of a revived Dodge Ramcharger. And it has been doing so for quite a while thanks to Oscar Vargas, the virtual artist better known as wb.artist20 on social media. The pixel master has a veritable obsession with bringing back to digital life the large sport utility vehicle that was initially a two-door SUV competing with the Chevy K5 Blazer and the F-150-derived Ford Bronco between 1974 and 2001.
Now, though, according to the CGI expert's vision, it would be a full-size five-door SUV ready to brawl with the Expedition, Navigator, GMC Yukon plus Chevy Tahoe, and even the mighty Caddy Escalade-V. Not the Jeep Grand Wagoneer, though, to not cause internal prejudice at Stellantis. Anyway, the author has been mulling this transformation for a long time – first in 2D renderings and then also in full 3D. But it is only now that he found time for a proper 'photoshoot' of the Ramcharger TRX concept, so here is a dark green example flaunting lots of black plastic cladding and riding fast on a desert(ed) road.
As far as the styling is concerned, the modifications are only logical – the bed area is now enclosed while the rest of the dune-bashing and rock-crawling features remain intact. So does the powertrain, churning out 702 ponies from the Hellcat assembly to usually spite Ford F-150 Raptor R fans. However, on this imagined occasion, the main target is presumably the 682-horsepower Cadillac Escalade-V high-performance full-size SUV. After all, they both have supercharged 6.2-liter V8 mills under the hood, right? So, which one would you take home – the dreamy Ramcharger TRX or the real deal, the $150k Caddy Escalade-V?