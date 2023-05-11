Check Out These Renderings to See the Freshly Wide McLaren 750S Like Never Before

A mega-collaborative project presents the new McLaren 750S from the inside out, while another pixel master thinks the British supercar needs some JDM-style strands of slammed widebody DNA. Cool, right?
When looking at things from the real world's perspective, the McLaren 750S may or may not be a worthy upgrade over its predecessor, the mighty 720S. For example, if you had a McLaren 650S in the collection that was gathering dust because you had not gotten it out in the open for some time, jumping onboard the 750S hype train is an easy decision.
However, if you have been playing with the 720S for a long time, maybe it's not that great. And if you are the proud owner of the flagship 765LT, the higher numeral has already answered our question, right? All in all, the 750S package is not so bad, frankly. It is more powerful, slightly lighter, and has enhanced features to ensure it can better fit the Ferrari F8-killing role.
Regarding the technical specifications, the same twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 has a few tricks up its sleeve to lift power to 740 ponies and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. The performance figures are also nothing to be trifled with: 2.8 seconds to 62 mph (100 kph), 7.2 seconds to 124 mph (200 kph), and a best quarter-mile effort of 10.1 seconds under ideal conditions, for the 750S with a fixed roof setting. On the other hand, the maximum speed has dropped from 212 mph (341 kph) to 206 mph (332 kph).
Alas, some people might not care about the latter, as all they want is to show off the British supercar at low speeds and as close as possible to the ground. And if there are also some aftermarket shenanigans involved, the more, the merrier – at least in the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, for now. So, here is the virtual automotive designer only known as a.c.g_design on social media, who decided to give Liberty Walk, Rocket Bunny, and all the other JDM-style widebody fans something to be dazed and amazed – a McLaren 750S with a fully redesigned aerodynamic body kit.
Not your thing seeing the McLaren 750S with exposed nuts and bolts and feeling ready to star in the remake of The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift action movie? No worries, as Carlos Pecino (colorsponge) and Ash Thorp have taken their partnership well beyond the CGI call of duty and produced a realistic yet oh-so-fake presentation of the supercar with some "stylized lighting setups" that you may have never seen before. And, on this occasion, it is not the exterior surface that is important – but rather all the incredible details revealed with the power of digital talent!
