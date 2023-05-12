2024 Lexus TX Reveals the Luxury Side of Toyota's Grand Highlander in Posh Renderings

It turns out that you can never have enough SUVs during these automotive times of craze when crossovers and trucks are all that matter – especially across significant regions like North America. At least that may be the opinion of Toyota's luxury division Lexus.
Toyota is having a blast in the United States. And it is all with help from the returning S235 Crown, now a crossover-sedan, the introduction of the Prius 'Hybrid Reborn' including in Prime plug-in hybrid form, the ditching of the small C-HR in favor of the 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid, the arrival of the Trailhunter trims, or the upcoming release of the 2024 Grand Highlander three-row family CUV packing up to 362 electrified horsepower in Hybrid Max form.
Probably not to fall behind the curve, Lexus has also started a couple of teaser campaigns of its own. For example, the rough and tough Lexus GX was officially announced as a potential twin to the upcoming Toyota Land Cruiser Prado but also the North American siblings 2024 Tacoma and 2025 4Runner. Additionally, the premium Japanese automaker also wants to make families happy and will soon present the first-ever Lexus TX – its take on the 2024 Grand Highlander. As such, if you think the latter looks great but doesn't feel luxurious enough, you must be a little patient until Lexus officially introduces its ritzier three-row crossover SUV.
But, of course, not everyone likes to wait. And some people can even do something about it – such as taking matters into their hands. Or rather, at the tip of their CGI brush when dealing with the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. Thus, here are the good folks over at Kolesa who have decided also to try and jump the digital gun ahead of Lexus premiering the posh version of the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander, aka the 2024 Lexus TX. According to their vision, presented digitally by their resident pixel master Nikita Chuicko (aka kelsonik), most of the underpinnings and even the overall body panels might be identical to the 2024 Grand Highlander's.
As such, from the profile, at least, the Toyota and Lexus versions will be pretty easy to mistake one for the other. Meanwhile, the Lexus TX will get additional identifiers like the different headlights, full-width taillights, and the signature waterfall grille. However, the powertrain options might be entirely different if we are to trust Lexus and its trademarks. As such, as opposed to the 2024 Grand Highlander, which features a 265-hp 2.4-liter turbo, a 247-hp 2.5-liter hybrid mill, and the 362-hp Hybrid Max, the ritzier TX might get more powerful designations – TX350, TX500h, and even a plug-in hybrid TX550h+! Well, it will be interesting to see how these siblings perform on the market, especially in pricing positioning.
Probably not to fall behind the curve, Lexus has also started a couple of teaser campaigns of its own. For example, the rough and tough Lexus GX was officially announced as a potential twin to the upcoming Toyota Land Cruiser Prado but also the North American siblings 2024 Tacoma and 2025 4Runner. Additionally, the premium Japanese automaker also wants to make families happy and will soon present the first-ever Lexus TX – its take on the 2024 Grand Highlander. As such, if you think the latter looks great but doesn't feel luxurious enough, you must be a little patient until Lexus officially introduces its ritzier three-row crossover SUV.
But, of course, not everyone likes to wait. And some people can even do something about it – such as taking matters into their hands. Or rather, at the tip of their CGI brush when dealing with the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. Thus, here are the good folks over at Kolesa who have decided also to try and jump the digital gun ahead of Lexus premiering the posh version of the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander, aka the 2024 Lexus TX. According to their vision, presented digitally by their resident pixel master Nikita Chuicko (aka kelsonik), most of the underpinnings and even the overall body panels might be identical to the 2024 Grand Highlander's.
As such, from the profile, at least, the Toyota and Lexus versions will be pretty easy to mistake one for the other. Meanwhile, the Lexus TX will get additional identifiers like the different headlights, full-width taillights, and the signature waterfall grille. However, the powertrain options might be entirely different if we are to trust Lexus and its trademarks. As such, as opposed to the 2024 Grand Highlander, which features a 265-hp 2.4-liter turbo, a 247-hp 2.5-liter hybrid mill, and the 362-hp Hybrid Max, the ritzier TX might get more powerful designations – TX350, TX500h, and even a plug-in hybrid TX550h+! Well, it will be interesting to see how these siblings perform on the market, especially in pricing positioning.