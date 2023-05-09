The Globetrotting Flying Manta Sports One of the World’s Largest Helipads

Self-sufficiency and luxury are superbly blended with this Australian yacht, destined for faraway locations. After nearly twenty years of intense activity, it continues to be one of the finest examples of expedition yachting, and it comes with a price tag to match.
Most people's idea of a fishing boat is not a huge yacht with the luxurious amenities of a five-star resort and capable of extensive journeys that require self-sufficiency. Yet, this is what the original owner had in mind when he took delivery of this custom-built Australian beauty. A sailing enthusiast and a passionate fisherman, he made sure that the Flying Manta, named Ophelia at that time, boasted specific features in line with these hobbies.
For instance, Ophelia came with a specific game chair in the cockpit, the perfect location for taking in the views while fishing. As you can imagine, it also included a generous selection of fishing tackles. It even came with a dedicated eight-meter (26 feet) fishing tender (a second smaller one fulfilled the conventional role of a guest tender).
And that's not all. The fully-enclosed cockpit also sported live seafood tanks for keeping the oysters and lobsters fresh, along with any fish caught while cruising. With a BBQ waiting nearby, it was the perfect setup for memorable fishing trips with family and friends.
Most importantly, it was also well maintained during this entire time. It underwent several refits in 2015 (when it was practically rebuilt), 2017, and 2022. Thanks to this, the yacht gained six meters (19.6 feet), growing to a total length of 42 meters (almost 138 feet). Ninety percent of the original interiors, created by Furniture Manufacturers of Australia (FMCA) and Liz Forsyth, were either upgraded or replaced.
Even from a distance, the first thing you'll likely notice about the Flying Manta is its oversized helipad. This landing platform for a private chopper, with its own refueling station, was added after more than a decade during one of the major refits.
At 3.8 tons, this helipad is one of the largest in the world for a yacht this size. When a helicopter is not onboard, the Flying Manta can carry four large tenders. Even with a helicopter, it has room for two of them, plus four cranes for launching them (two of them are hidden on the rear mezzanine).
An expedition yacht could only be successful with the ability to stay self-sufficient during long periods of time at sea, with no external supplies or infrastructure available. The Flying Manta can pass this test with flying colors, thanks to features such as a huge fresh-water capacity (6,000 liters/1,585 gallons), large storage capacity, a spacious professional galley, and a refueling station. At cruising speed, this rugged vessel can make its way to remote destinations thanks to a transatlantic range of 4,000 nautical miles (7,408 km).
Although sporting the qualities of a modern support yacht (a type of vessel meant to carry toys and supplies for a mothership), the Flying Manta is just as luxurious as a conventional charter yacht. It's precisely this combination that makes it one of the most practical and desirable expedition yachts.
The Flying Manta is ready for adventure, but it travels in style. The striking blue hull is matched by an equally-vibrant interior, revealing an unusual mix of blue shades and vivid red. The lavish accommodation for up to 12 guests includes a sprawling master suite, unfolding over 50 square meters (538 square feet). An elegant VIP room is located on the lower deck, and a second staircase leads to the other four cabins, two twins, and two convertibles.
This nearly twenty-year-old yacht first appeared in public at the Sydney Superyacht Show. This year, those who wanted to take a closer look had the chance to admire it at the Palma International Boat Show, which took place at the end of April. For now, the Flying Manta is still waiting for a new owner – someone who loves adventures as much as they love comfort and is willing to pay €18 million ($19.8 million) for that.
For instance, Ophelia came with a specific game chair in the cockpit, the perfect location for taking in the views while fishing. As you can imagine, it also included a generous selection of fishing tackles. It even came with a dedicated eight-meter (26 feet) fishing tender (a second smaller one fulfilled the conventional role of a guest tender).
And that's not all. The fully-enclosed cockpit also sported live seafood tanks for keeping the oysters and lobsters fresh, along with any fish caught while cruising. With a BBQ waiting nearby, it was the perfect setup for memorable fishing trips with family and friends.
The original owner held on to Ophelia for more than a decade until the expedition yacht was sold and renamed Flying Manta, as it's currently known. During its first years of life, the 2004 yacht traveled extensively around Australia and all the way to Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand.
Most importantly, it was also well maintained during this entire time. It underwent several refits in 2015 (when it was practically rebuilt), 2017, and 2022. Thanks to this, the yacht gained six meters (19.6 feet), growing to a total length of 42 meters (almost 138 feet). Ninety percent of the original interiors, created by Furniture Manufacturers of Australia (FMCA) and Liz Forsyth, were either upgraded or replaced.
Even from a distance, the first thing you'll likely notice about the Flying Manta is its oversized helipad. This landing platform for a private chopper, with its own refueling station, was added after more than a decade during one of the major refits.
At 3.8 tons, this helipad is one of the largest in the world for a yacht this size. When a helicopter is not onboard, the Flying Manta can carry four large tenders. Even with a helicopter, it has room for two of them, plus four cranes for launching them (two of them are hidden on the rear mezzanine).
Flying Manta also stands out in terms of performance. A pair of MTU 12V4000 M90 diesel engines allow it to cut through the waves at an impressive 24 knots (27.6 mph/44 kph). According to industry statistics, this is more than four knots (4.6 mph) above the average compared to motor yachts in the same size category.
An expedition yacht could only be successful with the ability to stay self-sufficient during long periods of time at sea, with no external supplies or infrastructure available. The Flying Manta can pass this test with flying colors, thanks to features such as a huge fresh-water capacity (6,000 liters/1,585 gallons), large storage capacity, a spacious professional galley, and a refueling station. At cruising speed, this rugged vessel can make its way to remote destinations thanks to a transatlantic range of 4,000 nautical miles (7,408 km).
Although sporting the qualities of a modern support yacht (a type of vessel meant to carry toys and supplies for a mothership), the Flying Manta is just as luxurious as a conventional charter yacht. It's precisely this combination that makes it one of the most practical and desirable expedition yachts.
The Flying Manta is ready for adventure, but it travels in style. The striking blue hull is matched by an equally-vibrant interior, revealing an unusual mix of blue shades and vivid red. The lavish accommodation for up to 12 guests includes a sprawling master suite, unfolding over 50 square meters (538 square feet). An elegant VIP room is located on the lower deck, and a second staircase leads to the other four cabins, two twins, and two convertibles.
The flybridge flaunts a generous jacuzzi, while the sundeck houses multiple lounging and sunbathing areas. Remember the cockpit that was equipped for fishing, with a BBQ strategically placed nearby? It's still around and can double as a beautiful winter garden where guests can enjoy the view, thanks to protection walls and air-conditioning.
This nearly twenty-year-old yacht first appeared in public at the Sydney Superyacht Show. This year, those who wanted to take a closer look had the chance to admire it at the Palma International Boat Show, which took place at the end of April. For now, the Flying Manta is still waiting for a new owner – someone who loves adventures as much as they love comfort and is willing to pay €18 million ($19.8 million) for that.