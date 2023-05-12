New Renders of Nauta Design's 'Moonflower 72' Show a Closer View of the Island Beach Club

Those who follow the world of yachting were hit with some exciting news last year when Nauta Design announced it would team up with Wider Superyacht Hub in Porto Marghera, Venice, to produce a sublime 236-foot (72m) superyacht called the Moonflower 72.
Since then, there has been a bit of silence regarding the ongoing status of the project. But now Nauta Design has released several new renders showcasing this project's outstanding exterior design following the laying of the keel. These images showcase a few fascinating design elements, chief of which is the staggering "island," a fitting name for the superyacht's 1260 sqft (117 sqm) open-concept beach club and lounge.
This is the Moonflower's main social area, one that emphasizes a connection with the surrounding nature and closeness to the ocean. This approach is evident in the space's openness, with the tremendously large swimming platform seamlessly flowing into a gorgeous gargantuan saloon. And this entire space is beautifully complemented by acres of lounge space and even a swimming pool for those who don't wish to venture out into the ocean.
But by far, the most fascinating thing about this area is its small easy-to-miss detail. The keen-eyed will be able to spot a window in one of the renders, situated at water level, seemingly offering a spectacular view from yet another lounge area onboard this behemoth of a superyacht.
From here, two sets of staircases can lead the guests who desire a more elevated ocean view to the main deck. More options for alfresco living are available here, with a circular arrangement of couches surrounding a table of the same shape with an open space in the middle, reminiscent of a fire pit.
This design choice paints a serene and relaxed picture, especially when coupled with the tranquil illumination, showing a focus on social interaction between guests. The main deck even seems to feature an open bar and possibly another large saloon with an interior dining option, again showcasing the emphasis on entertaining guests.
The final details seen in the renders are seen on the next deck up, where a stately cabin can be seen through the large glass panels. This comes off as an odd design choice, as this does not seem to be a private owner's deck. But this is just speculation, as Nauta has not offered any insight regarding how these areas will play into each other. The exterior here is yet again complemented by multiple options for lounging, including a sunbed.
This concludes the summary regarding the new renders of the Moonflower 72 made available by Nauta. Everything showcased so far works amazingly to complement this superyacht's timelessly elegant design with its aggressive longitudinal lines tamed by rounded contours and extensive use of glass.
This is the Moonflower's main social area, one that emphasizes a connection with the surrounding nature and closeness to the ocean. This approach is evident in the space's openness, with the tremendously large swimming platform seamlessly flowing into a gorgeous gargantuan saloon. And this entire space is beautifully complemented by acres of lounge space and even a swimming pool for those who don't wish to venture out into the ocean.
But by far, the most fascinating thing about this area is its small easy-to-miss detail. The keen-eyed will be able to spot a window in one of the renders, situated at water level, seemingly offering a spectacular view from yet another lounge area onboard this behemoth of a superyacht.
From here, two sets of staircases can lead the guests who desire a more elevated ocean view to the main deck. More options for alfresco living are available here, with a circular arrangement of couches surrounding a table of the same shape with an open space in the middle, reminiscent of a fire pit.
This design choice paints a serene and relaxed picture, especially when coupled with the tranquil illumination, showing a focus on social interaction between guests. The main deck even seems to feature an open bar and possibly another large saloon with an interior dining option, again showcasing the emphasis on entertaining guests.
The final details seen in the renders are seen on the next deck up, where a stately cabin can be seen through the large glass panels. This comes off as an odd design choice, as this does not seem to be a private owner's deck. But this is just speculation, as Nauta has not offered any insight regarding how these areas will play into each other. The exterior here is yet again complemented by multiple options for lounging, including a sunbed.
This concludes the summary regarding the new renders of the Moonflower 72 made available by Nauta. Everything showcased so far works amazingly to complement this superyacht's timelessly elegant design with its aggressive longitudinal lines tamed by rounded contours and extensive use of glass.