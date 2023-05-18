Baraka Blends High-Class Elegance With Design Innovations for Seamless Cruising

The Baraka superyacht could be described as pure balance on the water. It's perfectly sized, and it flaunts a generous configuration, beautifully highlighted by the modern interiors that are both tranquil and fun. This overall harmonious spirit could be the result of an interesting mix of Turkish craftsmanship and Italian flair. Baraka is not one of those loud superyachts that aim for the spotlight. It's one of the most discrete, elegant options on the luxury charter market. Even though it doesn't like to show off, future passengers have plenty of surprises to discover onboard.
Ada Yacht built the hull of the 190 feet (58 meters), Baraka in 2007 for Proteksan Turquoise. The majestic yacht with a steel hull and aluminum superstructure was officially launched three years later, in 2010.
It was the creation of three important names in the world of luxury yachts: H2 Yacht Design, Francesco Paszkowksi, and Proteksan Turquoise, which brought together the best of Italian and Turkish expertise. As a result, Baraka became a finalist in the naval architecture category for two of the most prestigious awards, the Showboats Award and the World Superyacht Award.
In terms of design, it was an exceptionally spacious vessel at the time of its build, boasting innovative features such as easy wheelchair access. Baraka was one of the first in its category to add an extra-wide wheelchair-enabled ladder. Once onboard, access across all decks is further facilitated by an elegant glass elevator. There’s also a circular staircase connecting all the interior spaces.
One of the most remarkable areas onboard is the sundeck with an elongated shape. This area alone is like a five-star resort with all the bells and whistles. It houses not only a generous jacuzzi but also a sauna – a feature that's rarely placed on sundecks. Sun pads and cozy seating make this spot highly inviting, with an open bar and electric grill perfect for cocktails and al-fresco dining.
Formal dining is just as appealing onboard Baraka, thanks to a huge table with 14 seats, surrounded by the sophisticated décor of the main salon. The finest dining experience is ensured not only by the gourmet meals but also by fancy details such as a dedicated storage area for wine bottles next to the perfectly-equipped galley.
Al the rooms come with en-suite bathrooms and beautiful outside views. The owner's suite includes a private lobby, a lounge area, a separate office, and a glamorous bathroom with a freestanding bathtub. The yacht's large volume also allowed for generous crew quarters, suitable for a large crew of up to 13 people.
The world-famous Francesco Paszkowksi Studio envisioned a contemporary, luxurious style that's equally relaxing and vibrant. Subtle LED lighting brings out the best in the clean, neutral color palette with striking pops of color. Every area onboard seems taller and much more spacious, thanks to the bold contrast of the dark floors and the calming shades of the walls and ceilings.
Performance-wise, Baraka doesn't disappoint, either. Built on a high-performance hull platform, this world-cruising yacht can cover 5,000 nautical miles (9,260 km) at 15 knots (17.2 mph/27.7 kph), powered by twin Caterpillar engines of 1,911 HP each. Regarding costs, Baraka is estimated at more than $25 million even after 13 years, and the price for one week onboard starts at €322,000 ($348,000).
One of the Turkish shipyard's most notable projects was the 44 meters (144 feet) Galaxy Star, a stunning luxury yacht built with a unique garage meant to house a Chrysler when cruising in American waters and a Rolls-Royce when it switched to Europe.
In the mid-1990s, Proteksan and Turquoise Yachts started their collaborative work that continues to this day. Together, they pioneered another milestone for the Turkish yacht industry with the launch of the 50 meters (164 feet) Mosaique, the country's first world-class superyacht. Decades later, Baraka followed in its footsteps, displaying the same impressive silhouette and style. No matter how many new designs try to dazzle the public with unexpected features and technical innovations, this Italian-Turkish vessel remains a lesson in elegance and balance.
This beautiful pleasure craft has changed little over the course of a decade. The most significant transformation focused on its hull color, which changed from the original dark blue to bright white.
A modern yacht with a classic soul, Baraka has something to offer everybody, from a beautiful library to a full gym and an updated water toy selection. Onboard accommodation includes an expansive master suite and a VIP cabin on the main deck, plus four more cabins on the lower deck, for a total of 12 guests.
Baraka is one of the proudest creations of Proteksan Turquoise. This prestigious builder is known for bringing to life the first-ever Turkish motoryacht with a steel and aluminum construction after decades of experience with traditional wooden Gulets. Even to this day, Proteksan uses these two materials exclusively for all its superyachts.
