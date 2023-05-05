Award-Winning Luxury Yacht Flaunts an Outrageous 1,000 Square Feet Sundeck

Some find today's enormous superyachts wholly unnecessary and even unattractive. The truth is that you can get the same impressive range, generous accommodation, and ultra-luxurious comfort even with a pleasure craft well below the 50-meter (164 feet) mark. Ruya is only a little over 40 meters (136 feet), yet you would hardly believe that once you step onboard.
When you've got enough money to have, a large, luxurious boat built specifically for you, you also want to ensure it reflects your style and personality and matches your needs. Ruya's owner focused on simplicity and a casual ambiance. He wanted a family boat for fun vacations – no wild expeditions, outlandish features, or flamboyant décor.
Even the yacht's name means "Dream" (in Turkish), and the vessel itself was designed like a 2-in-1 dream home and luxury resort. However, don't be fooled by the relaxed atmosphere and minimalistic style – Ruya interprets these concepts in a luxurious manner. This yacht is anything but basic, from the use of precious woods to the lavish amenities, including a stunning ten-people jacuzzi.
Two prestigious awards confirmed Ruya's understated beauty – the World Superyacht Award in the "Displacement Motor Yacht Below 500 GT" category and the ShowBoats Design Award for naval architecture.
The most impressive part is that this is connected via a minimal supporting structure. Also, the additional stiffening structure, based on high-tech carbon fiber, was disguised through unusually-narrow window mullions. According to the builder, this helped maintain almost unobstructed views while still ensuring adequate stability.
Another technical achievement was related to sound levels. A composite motoryacht like Ruya would typically be noisier than other yachts and with high vibration levels. To prevent that, Alia Yachts worked with Intersona, a specialist in this field. The procedure was complex, and it involved monitoring the frequencies of each construction item during all building phases and applying all the necessary corrections.
As a result, Ruya's noise and vibration levels reach only 56 dB in the main salon, which is located directly above the engine room, and 46 dB in the master suite.
Exotic is a good way to describe the entire décor onboard Ruya, inspired by the Australian Outback. Satin-varnished Tasmanian oak was used for the floors, decorated with precious carpets. All the furniture was custom-made, including pieces like the marble coffee table with woven leather trims in the main salon.
The fabulous 1,000 square feet sundeck is something you'd only find onboard much larger yachts. Like a miniature floating resort, it sports a well-equipped bar, BBQ, gym equipment, and an open-air dining area, carefully shaded by a premium hardtop. A giant glass-faced jacuzzi for ten people dominates this deck – a rare treat on a yacht this size.
The full-beam master suite sits forward on the main deck. It features the same oversized windows as the main salon for panoramic views. As you'd expect from a luxury stateroom, it includes separate bathrooms with both a shower and a bathtub, plus a separate private office. Two double staterooms and two twin cabins are located on the lower deck, bringing the total number of rooms to five – enough to accommodate up to 12 guests comfortably.
Performance-wise, this Turkish-built yacht with an Australian spirit can easily cross the Atlantic, boasting a 3,500-nautical mile (6,480 km) range. The twin 1,000 HP Caterpillar engines can handle top speeds of over 14 knots (16 mph/26 kph). At the same time, advanced zero-speed stabilizers always keep things comfortable.
Even though it was built as a lucky owner's dream floating mansion, the beautiful Ruya is already looking for a new owner. Someone willing to spend €17.9 million ($19.7 million) could be the next to enjoy all the superyacht luxuries of this non-superyacht.
Even the yacht's name means "Dream" (in Turkish), and the vessel itself was designed like a 2-in-1 dream home and luxury resort. However, don't be fooled by the relaxed atmosphere and minimalistic style – Ruya interprets these concepts in a luxurious manner. This yacht is anything but basic, from the use of precious woods to the lavish amenities, including a stunning ten-people jacuzzi.
Two prestigious awards confirmed Ruya's understated beauty – the World Superyacht Award in the "Displacement Motor Yacht Below 500 GT" category and the ShowBoats Design Award for naval architecture.
Thanks to innovative naval architecture and exceptional engineering, this medium-sized vessel boasts the qualities of a superyacht. The specialists at Alia Yachts worked hard to integrate lavish living spaces within a 499 GT volume. The main salon unfolds over a whopping 70 square meters (753 square feet), with a huge wheelhouse deck on top and the sprawling 93 square meters (1,000 square feet) sundeck.
The most impressive part is that this is connected via a minimal supporting structure. Also, the additional stiffening structure, based on high-tech carbon fiber, was disguised through unusually-narrow window mullions. According to the builder, this helped maintain almost unobstructed views while still ensuring adequate stability.
Another technical achievement was related to sound levels. A composite motoryacht like Ruya would typically be noisier than other yachts and with high vibration levels. To prevent that, Alia Yachts worked with Intersona, a specialist in this field. The procedure was complex, and it involved monitoring the frequencies of each construction item during all building phases and applying all the necessary corrections.
As a result, Ruya's noise and vibration levels reach only 56 dB in the main salon, which is located directly above the engine room, and 46 dB in the master suite.
With these technical issues out of the way, the renowned Sam Sorgiovanni was free to create the most stunning exterior and interior design. The owner's wishes for an informal style and a focus on open-air living came first. Try to picture the lavish main salon that's not only considerably large but also remarkably tall, with a ceiling height of over two meters (6.8 feet). Full-height windows seem to bring the outdoors in, and the ceiling is covered in exotic bamboo tile.
Exotic is a good way to describe the entire décor onboard Ruya, inspired by the Australian Outback. Satin-varnished Tasmanian oak was used for the floors, decorated with precious carpets. All the furniture was custom-made, including pieces like the marble coffee table with woven leather trims in the main salon.
The fabulous 1,000 square feet sundeck is something you'd only find onboard much larger yachts. Like a miniature floating resort, it sports a well-equipped bar, BBQ, gym equipment, and an open-air dining area, carefully shaded by a premium hardtop. A giant glass-faced jacuzzi for ten people dominates this deck – a rare treat on a yacht this size.
The full-beam master suite sits forward on the main deck. It features the same oversized windows as the main salon for panoramic views. As you'd expect from a luxury stateroom, it includes separate bathrooms with both a shower and a bathtub, plus a separate private office. Two double staterooms and two twin cabins are located on the lower deck, bringing the total number of rooms to five – enough to accommodate up to 12 guests comfortably.
Although the spectacular sun deck is, by far, everyone's favorite spot onboard Ruya, there are plenty of other options for entertainment. The upper deck aft, for instance, has its own sun lounging area and is great for al-fresco dining too. Inside, guests can enjoy a large theater room with an 80-inch screen and surround system.
Performance-wise, this Turkish-built yacht with an Australian spirit can easily cross the Atlantic, boasting a 3,500-nautical mile (6,480 km) range. The twin 1,000 HP Caterpillar engines can handle top speeds of over 14 knots (16 mph/26 kph). At the same time, advanced zero-speed stabilizers always keep things comfortable.
Even though it was built as a lucky owner's dream floating mansion, the beautiful Ruya is already looking for a new owner. Someone willing to spend €17.9 million ($19.7 million) could be the next to enjoy all the superyacht luxuries of this non-superyacht.