Although American shipyards aren't among the world's top builders of outrageously luxurious superyachts, they enjoy plenty of success at home. US millionaires and billionaires often opt for bespoke luxury toys built at Northern European shipyards. Still, many can also appreciate a well-done vessel like the Westport Quantum of Solace.
Several yachts are called "Quantum of Solace," proving their owners' passion for the James Bond series. The most famous one is undoubtedly John Staluppi's award-winning, decade-old pleasure craft with an estimated nearly $60 million value. That particular yacht is 238 feet (73 meters) long and was built by the Turkish shipyard Turquoise Yachts.
Another Quantum of Solace was built in the US. It's much smaller compared to Staluppi's floating mansion, and its price tag shows half the value of the Turquoise Yachts model. Still, a 164 feet (50 meters) long vessel worth $29 million is an impressive luxury toy. Its original owner has remained mysterious, and the 2009 yacht recently changed ownership. We'll have to see whether the new lucky owner will be more willing to show off his fresh boat.
Despite its age, the Westport Quantum of Solace feels brand-new, thanks to a complex refit completed just one year ago. The already-generous bridge deck was extended, and the gorgeous sundeck was fitted with new AV systems and luxurious custom-made furnishings made by Hermes.
Born to entertain, the majestic Quantum of Solace is now ready to host memorable parties on its sundeck, with enough space for up to 30 guests. When it comes to regular cruising, it can accommodate no more than 12 guests. A full-beam master suite takes center stage on the main deck, revealing a sumptuous king-size bed, two separate en-suite bathrooms, an elegant lounge area, and a private office. The VIP cabin with a queen-size bed also offers great views, thanks to its position on the bridge deck. Lastly, two more large cabins and a twin-bed cabin are located on the lower deck.
The stunning sundeck with Hermes furnishings isn't the only high-end feature onboard Quantum of Solace. The superyacht also flaunts a helipad for private helicopters, a generous jacuzzi surrounded by plush sun pads, and an enviable toybox. Guests can access a 37-foot (11 meters) Intrepid powerboat with dedicated fishing gear, paddleboards, jet skis, and trampoline.
Twin MTU engines propel this luxury yacht at 15 knots (17 mph/28 kph), with a maximum speed of more than 20 knots (23 mph/37 kph).
In addition to a refreshed look, great style, and top performance, the Quantum of Solace also comes with an excellent pedigree. Westport is the largest yacht builder in North America and has delivered more than 160 luxury yachts so far, in addition to passenger ferries and commercial fishing boats.
