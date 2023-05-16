Sheik’s Mind-Blowing $91 Million Superyacht Can Welcome 36 Guests

Why bother with regular cruising when you can own your private cruise ship that's even more luxurious than the best ships? If you're a billionaire sheik, a vessel like Moonlight II is the answer. It's a cruise ship, a superyacht, a fabulous mansion, and a floating resort all at once.
If Moonlight II finds a new owner this year, it will be one of the most spectacular sales in 2023. It's hard to compete with superyachts such as the former Ahpo, which recently sold for a whopping $359 million. Still, with an asking price of more than $91 million, the fabulous Moonlight II is a serious contender for the runner-up position. The striking superyacht just hit the market, and we'll have to wait and see whether it manages to find a new owner by the end of this year.
For the past years, the Moonlight II yacht was said to belong to a wealthy sheik, a member of the ruling family of Abu Dhabi, UAE. This made perfect sense since billionaire Arabs are known to be some of the most prominent yacht owners worldwide, flexing extravagant and usually enormous floating luxury toys.
However, this isn't how Moonlight II's history began. It made its debut as Alysia and was custom-built for a different kind of mogul. Andreas Liveras, a self-made millionaire who revolutionized the charter yacht industry, was the one who commissioned it nearly two decades ago, in 2005.
A decade after its launch, the superyacht underwent an extensive refit. The main result? It went from a large 85.3 meters (279 feet) vessel to the giant 91.4 meters (just under 300 feet) beast it is today. Alpha Marine redesigned it, and the original Lally Poulias interior style was refreshed.
To describe Moonlight II as a floating five-star resort would not be an understatement. The impressive 3,056 GT volume reveals 2,400 square meters (over 25,800 square feet) of guest areas. Everything onboard this private cruise ship is over the top – two jacuzzis, two large tables in the dining room, and an entire deck dedicated to the owner.
Most impressively, this superyacht flaunts no less than 18 cabins, which means it can comfortably accommodate up to 36 guests. To top it all, a giant crew with an incredible 1-to-1 ratio is also present onboard, catering to the guests' needs in the utmost luxury. The yacht's grandiose perspective is reflected in the interior style as well. Don't expect Nordic-style minimalism and a somber, contemporary approach. Moonlight II is flamboyant and full of color, flaunting an unusual mixture of modern Art Deco with traditional Greek elements.
Ten more staterooms are located on the main deck. The main salon, including an area for formal dining, can also be found here. This salon is an impressive space in itself, boasting a large seating area, a glamorous bar, and a grand piano. The elegant dining room is ready to welcome all guests onboard, thanks to its lavish dimensions and not just one but two large tables.
A second jacuzzi is available for everyone on the sun deck, which also houses a helipad. In contrast, the bridge deck is the perfect spot for evening entertainment. It integrates a sophisticated sky lounge with a classic-style games room and a generous bar, leaving enough space for two more guest cabins.
One of the most spectacular features onboard this private cruise ship is the spa area, turning it into a floating resort. It includes a massage room, a steam room, a beauty salon where guests can enjoy the services of a beautician and a qualified hairdresser onboard, and even a medical facility. A fully-equipped gym is also available onboard, and the lavish beach club is perfect for relaxation and fun close to the water level.
Moonlight II isn't linked to a world-famous shipyard, which is unusual for a vessel in this size category, and with such a lavish style. Although not famous in the world of superyachts, the Neorion Syros shipyard in Greece has a long shipbuilding history. This is where Moonlight II was born, but it also had a second birth.
Due to the unusually high number of rooms, Moonlight II has a slightly different configuration than most pleasure craft. The master suite sits on the upper deck, as lavish as you can imagine. In addition to the fabulous en-suite bathroom, it also provides access to a private jacuzzi and a state-of-the-art, fully-equipped cinema room. Although this deck is basically the owner's playground, it also houses five of the 18 guest cabins.
Since it was originally custom-built for a yachting industry mogul, it's no wonder that Moonlight II is the perfect charter yacht in every way, especially for lavish parties and extensive trips for large groups. It's been successfully operating for years, despite the steep weekly rate of more than $1 million. It will most likely continue to do so even after changing ownership. After two ultra-rich owners, this jaw-dropping floating mansion is ready to write the third chapter of its glamorous life.