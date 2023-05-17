The Impeccable Rochade Is All About Cruising Privately in Style

Twelve years ago, a beautiful American yacht was hitting the water for the first time, flexing smooth cruising capabilities and sumptuous interiors. Even today, Rochade can proudly stand next to most young luxury yachts and isn't shy about displaying a dizzying price tag.
One of the worst parts of purchasing a new yacht, especially one that's custom-made, is the excessive waiting time. Building a luxury pleasure craft from scratch can take up to two years. Those who don't have that kind of patience can opt for a vessel that's already been around for a while.
As long as they are well-maintained and handled with care, yachts can enjoy long and fruitful lives. Even a yacht older than a decade can look stunning and offer all the perks of contemporary charter vessels if it benefits from at least one refit.
The elegantly-named Rochade is a purely American beast that has maintained its good looks throughout the years. It was launched in 2011 as a semi-displacement motor yacht with a composite hull (GPR) and 100% in-house design.
At the same time, it can reach an impressive top speed of 24 knots (27.6 mph/44 kph), while zero-speed stabilizers keep the ride as smooth and comfortable as possible for everyone onboard. After 12 years of successful cruising, Rochade is a proven world cruiser today, something that many yacht enthusiasts are looking for. Plus, its MTU engines were serviced recently, in 2021, and got extended warranties.
An already good-quality build, Rochade took things to the next level in 2021 when it underwent an extensive refit. This included a complete IT upgrade with a new server, a security system, Starlink connectivity, and a rebuild of its audio-visual system with iPad control and Apple TVs. Other upgrades focused on eco-friendly cruising (a new filtration system) and advanced navigation. It also got new 116 kW generators by Northern Light, which will be installed this upcoming fall.
In addition to the technical modifications, the yacht got brand-new water toys, including SeaBobs, SeaDoos, e-Foils, and a 40-foot (12 meters) Intrepid towed tender. The best part? All of these cool new toys are included in the price. Someone willing to part with almost $26 million will get a sturdy, reliable yacht that has already proven its capabilities, plus a complete toybox – Rochade is ready to set sail right away, fitted with what anyone could ask in terms of fun and comfort.
The understated elegance is reflected in the use of multiple types of straight-grain woods, from chestnut, walnut, and wenge to the exotic Macassar ebony. High-quality leather and other natural materials were added for a variety of textures and shades. Rochade resembles modern-day superyachts with a Zen-inspired, peaceful style. Yet, it feels much more comfortable and cozy for family vacations.
Onboard accommodation includes a sophisticated master suite on the main deck and four generous guest cabins below the deck. The owner's suite was designed to mimic an ocean oasis, a peaceful cocoon with breathtaking views, thanks to the 180-degree panoramic windows framing the entire space. The three-decker is comfortable enough for 12 guests, which is impressive for a yacht below 50 meters (47.5 meters long/156 feet).
The sky lounge can provide additional accommodation if needed because it's fitted with a pullout couch and a bathroom. For the rest of the time, it works as a perfect entertainment area, with cozy seating and beautiful views.
This Delta Marine yacht last changed ownership just two years ago when it asked for $23 million. It's currently up for grabs again, this time with a higher price, following the most recent refit. Primarily a wonderful family yacht, Rochade also has great potential for the luxury charter market, thanks to its reliability, modern upgrades, and memorable design.
The number one quality that defines Rochade is a transoceanic crossing capability, coupled with easy access to shallow waters. In other words, it feels right at home in the shallow waters of the Bahamas while also being ready at any time to reach many remote destinations. This is mostly due to a highly-efficient hull design with a bulbous bow and powerful MTU engines. Thanks to these features, Rochade boasts an eight-inch (2.49 meters) draft and a range of over 3,000 nautical miles (5,555 km).
Style-wise, Rochade displays perfect balance. Despite the French name, this purely American pleasure craft is about equilibrium and good measure. It's not too minimalistic or extravagant. Thanks to the welcoming, warm ambiance and friendly amenities, it could easily be described as a floating home away from home. The Delta Design Group went for earthly shades with high-contrast pops of color.
Views are also key for the sprawling flybridge. It houses a large jacuzzi, a well-equipped bar, and an area for al-fresco dining. The sundeck can transform into a lovely winter garden thanks to the special enclosure that provides complete protection in colder climates.
