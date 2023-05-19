Iconic Khalilah, the '$1.4 Billion Superyacht Made of Gold,' Enters the Market Again

Owning a superyacht must be a thrilling experience in itself, but owning this particular superyacht is a whole different ball game. Khalilah, one of the most iconic, instantly recognizable, and innovative superyachts ever, has entered the market again.
Khalilah is the internet-famous "gold" yacht – as in, the yacht made of solid gold that cost $1.4 billion to build, or so the Internet would have you believe a few years ago. It's not constructed of the precious metal, though, but only painted a very special shade of Cordova Gold with a golden pearlescent finish that translates differently depending on how the light hits it.
To this day, Khalilah is the flashiest, most spectacular, and most innovative project from U.S.-based shipyard Palmer Johnson. It is based on a design that aimed to challenge "boring” naval design and shatter expectations by meeting them – and ultimately surpassing them. It is also the world's first composite carbon superyacht and, at the time of its launch, featured the most amount of glazing onboard a privately-owned vessel. Khalilah is not just a looker but a record-setter.
With a total length of just 160 feet (49 meters), Khalilah actually offers the volume of a vessel twice as large, thanks to its three-hull design that also enhances performance, efficiency, and stability at full tilt. The hull is slender with an inverted bow and sponsons on each side that reduce roll and maximize available space. As another funny note, back when the Internet was saying that Khalilah was made of gold, the sponsons were believed, erroneously so, to hold jet fuel for the engines.
Jokes and exaggerations aside, Khalilah is looking for a new owner, preferably one with a soft spot for outrageous aesthetics and €24.9 million ($26.8 million) to spare. It's been on the market on and off in recent years, and always available as a charter platform, and has now listed for sale once more via Fraser Yachts. The fact that it's been connected to one or two oligarchs recently may have something to do with the current listing, but if it does, it's a hushed detail.
Aside from the striking exterior and a matching interior by Luxury Projects, Khalilah offers unmatched performance and efficiency. Power comes from twin 16V MTU diesel M94 engines with a total of 5,400 hp, and you could get transatlantic range if you add an extra fuel tank. The just-finished technical refit added new stabilizers and a larger stern platform.
Accommodation onboard is for 11 guests across five staterooms and a crew of nine in separate quarters. Amenities range from a jacuzzi to vast indoor and outdoor lounge areas and a spectacular beach club that played a significant part in making Khalilah a successful charter platform. The styling is part of Middle Eastern by inspiration, part Art Deco with the playful touches it's familiar with, so you get a superyacht flushed with color, sparkle, and, of course, golden accents.
