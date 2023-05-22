MDC's Mega-Cheap 15-Year Edition Hybrid XT10E Lays Down the Law for a Camper Done Right

If you have any idea how folks do off-grid and off-road living in Australia, then you may have some idea of what to expect from the XT10E. But this is the 15-Year Edition, so expect a tad more than you're used to, yet, at a price that makes me want to hop on a flight to Aussieland and ship one of these back to my hometown.

14 photos Photo: Market Direct Campers / Edited by autoevolution