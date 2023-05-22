112-Year-Old Sailing Ship Bark Europa Topples Over in Dry Dock

The age-old saying about how "the bigger they are, the harder they fall" acquires a far more dangerous and expensive ring when it comes to ships toppling over in dry dock. And that's exactly what happened to Bark Europa, an iconic 112-year-old sailing ship.
Bark Europa started as Senator Brockes in 1911 as a lightship designed to cruise the river Elbe in Germany. In 1986, it ended up in the Netherlands, where it underwent a complete interior and exterior transformation, becoming a barque (or bark), an old, three-masted sailing ship used for cargo back in the old days.
Today, Bark Europa is one of the few remaining barks still being used for sail training, with the rest locked up in museums. With a capacity of 48 trainees and 16 crew, Bark Europa offers a professional galley and gorgeous common areas, so it's used in equal measure by maritime school students and tourists.
Bark Europa isn't just a vessel with historical value: it's also a legend among sailors. Nicknamed the "Ocean Wanderer," it has a reputation as the ship that "truly" sails and has been traveling across traditional sailing routes all the way to Antarctica for years. It's a beauty that never fails to catch the eye, whether it pops up in port or at sailing events around the world.
This weekend, Bark Europa became an internet star, albeit for the wrong reasons, after toppling over in dry dock while undergoing maintenance work. The incident bears some similarity to a March 2023 incident in which Paul Allen's former research vessel RV Petrel toppled over in dry dock, presumably due to heavy winds. As of the time of press, there are no reports of high winds in the area where Bark Europa was at.
An official statement from the management company notes that the incident occurred as the maintenance crew was trying to put Bark Europa into water. Twenty-six crew members and two contractors were onboard when the ship toppled over, but only one sailor was injured. The good news is that he's receiving care and is not in a life-threatening condition. An investigation will determine the exact causes of the incident and the exact extent of damages, which remains unknown for the time being.
Bark Europa was undergoing regular maintenance work in preparation for its next outing. As of the time of press, the management company can't say whether the incident will affect the timeline.
The video below aims to capture the essence of the experience onboard Bark Europa, which brings together experienced sailors with neophytes while showing the beauty of this old and remarkable ship. It would be a real shame if it was damaged too badly in this freak incident.
