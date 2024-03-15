Vandalized Ferrari Sits Parked in the Street for Days, Hides an Incredible Secret

A vandalized Ferrari showed up on a busy street in a city in Brazil and caught the attention of everyone around. It turns out that the sports car was not actually vandalized.
Eggs smashed against the windshield, and accusations such as "thief," "corrupt," and "smuggler" were written in black paint all over the body of a Ferrari California. People who saw the red sports car look like that took photos of it and uploaded them online. Most of them believed that the car belonged to some Brazilian politician.
Others came up with jokes, saying that it probably belonged to a man who forgot to take out the trash, put the dishes in the dishwasher, or maw the lawn and got his wife angry.
The red sports car sat parked right next to the sidewalk in a busy street, Rua Deputado Jose Lages, in the heart of Maceio city, on the east coast of Brazil.
According to the witnesses, the car had been sitting there for days in front of the Palato Supermercado, one of the largest markets in Maceio, when police spotted it and decided to tow it away because it seemed abandoned.
The investigation showed that what we are looking at is not the work of a vandal. It had been actually vandalized by the owner himself to get the attention of people passing by. An influencer from Brazil used the Ferrari California displayed in the street to advertise a PPF service.
Some social media users who saw the photos of the car online claim it was just washable paint. But the vandalizing would only want to prove that wrapping the car in the protective film would spare anyone the trouble of having to repaint it in case something like this actually happens.
Painting a Ferrari California can't possibly be cheap. The car cost anywhere between $360,000 and $415,000 when new, depending on the owner's preferences. But regardless of the preferences, the California came in 2008 as an entry-level model and Ferrari's first front-engined car powered by a V8.
The naturally aspirated 4.3-liter engine puts 454 horsepower (460 metric horsepower) and 358 pound-feet (485 Newton meters) of torque down through either a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission or a six-speed manual.
Vandalized or not, the car still does 0 to 62 mph (0 to 100 kph) in 4 seconds flat, just like the Ferrari F430. Top speed is electronically limited to 193 mph (310 kph).
Ferrari made around 8,000 Californias. And at least one of them is not exactly living the life. Long story short, it spent days in the street, with accusing terms all over its original paint, and got towed away by the police. As the Brazilians would put it, "Pobre Ferrari!" ("Poor Ferrari!")
