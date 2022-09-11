Doug DeMuro Hails the Original Ferrari California a "Criminally Underrated" Enthusiast Car

The words of Doug DeMuro are not the infallible divine word of some supreme automotive being. But that doesn't mean millions of people don't listen when he has something to say. So when he released his updated list of the most underappreciated used and new enthusiast cars you can buy today, we were eyes open and mouths shut.
There were a few contenders you'd more or less expect to find on a list like this. The new G80 BMW M3s, stick-shift late model Mustang GTs, the new Subaru WRX, and the late 2000s Mini Cooper S among others. It's as comprehensive and thoughtful a gathering of vehicles as you'd expect from Papa Doug, the patron saint of quirks and features, and we highly recommend you check it out.
But what struck us the most about Doug's latest video didn't happen until the second to last car on the list. That car? The original Ferrari California. A car much maligned by people who've never been within a football pitch's distance from one, let alone driven one, for not being all that good looking compared to most Ferraris. But also because it had the dubious distinction of being an entry-level Ferrari. As if that's not the biggest first-world problem you ever did see.
But think of all the upsides! Don't take it from us. Take it from Doug himself, as he rapidly fires all the good points of the 2010s most forgotten Ferrari. 450 horsepower under the hood from a naturally aspirated 4.3-liter V8 engine with rear-wheel drive and a drop-top made for a car that might not be the most clout-worthy Ferrari. But those who get to drive one will tell you it's a baller's car whether or not it's in hip-hop music videos anymore.
On a list of some of the best bang-for-your-buck enthusiast cars, the old California is an incredible value, albeit with a much higher initial investment. Check out Doug's entire list down below.
