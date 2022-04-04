RHONJ Star Jennifer Aydin Shares Footage of Her Husband's Ferrari Getting Stolen

When you’re famous, there are more reasons to worry about thieves. And Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin has just revealed her husband Bill’s Ferrari California was stolen from their garage.
There have been a lot of famous burglaries on celebrities, leaving them with substantial losses. One of the stars that fell victim to such thefts was Kim Kardashian, who was famously robbed in Paris. Most recently, it was David and Victoria Beckham, as thieves entered their home in West London without them even knowing. Their son, Cruz, discovered the theft when he returned home, and they called the police.
Now, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin found herself in a similar predicament. The reality star took it to social media and asked her fans to help locate her husband’s red Ferrari California convertible, as it was stolen from their property in Paramus, New Jersey, on April 3.
The 44-year-old reality star wrote that the robbery happened before 11 pm. She captioned the video showing the robbery: “They stole the Ferrari. My kids and parents and other friends were all home. Please send any info to Paramus PD.”
The footage from the security camera, posted on her Instagram account, shows the thief entering the garage and heading to the Ferrari, which had a red cover all over it. The thief proceeds to take off the cover, steals some shoes, and ends up leaving in the supercar.
At the moment of the robbery, Aydin and her husband were out of town, previously sharing photos from their trip to Miami. The thieves must have known about them being away.
She urged her followers in the Paramus area to message her with any information to shed light on what happened, adding that the red Ferrari California was followed by a “white SUV.” She posted a message she received from one of her followers, which wrote: “Ferrari is in Elizabeth! My bf is a cop here and they attempted to pull it over but it took off.”
In a second video shared later, she revealed her 17-year-old son Justin “pulled up right as they were leaving” their property. However, he didn’t see who the thieves were. “Thank God he wasn’t there 30 seconds earlier to cross their path while in the act,” she captioned footage of the robbery. She concluded: “My family is safe. Scared, but safe. Mommy and Daddy will be home tomorrow.”
Her plastic surgeon husband showed off his ride in a couple of episodes of the Bravo show.
