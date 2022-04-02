Get Your Moist Ferrari California T Right Here, No One Has to Know About Its Wet Problem

This 2018 Ferrari California T is waiting for a gullible new owner to drive it home – well, drive it is too big a term, because it does have some serious electrical issues. In a more realistic scenario, it is actually looking for someone to save it, and we’ll tell you why, if you haven’t figured it out yet.
Despite looking rather clean, not having any dents, and/or missing parts at all, it has been through a very wet situation. As a result, it is now listed on Copart with ‘water’ as the primary damage, and ‘mechanical’ as the secondary one.
This flooded sports car has a beige exterior finish on top of a light brown interior, and if you look closely inside, you will see some stains on the seats, center armrest, and carpets, presumably from water. Its mileage is unknown, and since the vendor hasn’t said anything else about it, we are going to assume that it doesn’t run and drive anymore.
As a result, someone truly interested in buying it should definitely know their way around the electrical system and powertrain. Moreover, before placing a bid, we’d recommend getting in touch with the seller, asking them if it was flooded by fresh or salty water, because each one comes with its own headaches.
If possible, live pre-bidding inspection should be carried out as well, preferably in the presence of a trusty mechanic, and to do so, you will have to take a trip to West Palm Beach in Florida, as that is where you will find this California T. While we’re at it, we should also mention that interested parties should check out the papers to avoid any possible legal situations. So, if you were in the market for flooded exotics, how much would you be willing to pay for this one?
