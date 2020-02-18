Here’s How a Photo With a Ferrari Can Cost You $6,000

If you’re going to be doing stupid stuff, it would be recommended you don’t post about it on social media. Especially if said stupid stuff involves jumping on the hood of a Ferrari that’s not yours, and causing expensive damage to it in the process.
Call this the cautionary tale of a bunch of kids (at least 3 of them) from El Paso, Texas, driving a Kia Soul but dreaming of jumping behind the wheel of a red Ferrari California. Or at least of showing off on social media with one such Prancing Horse – and damned whoever might have suggested to them that you just don’t do this if the car is not yours.
A couple of weeks ago, Richard Streep visited his parents and spent the night. He left his car car out in the driveway and, when he woke up the next morning, he found it scratched and dented. Some time later, after viewing security footage and speaking to neighbors, he learned that a bunch of kids had pulled up to his Ferrari in a green Kia, jumped on the hood to take photos and then fled when they heard someone approaching.
Streep reached out on social media, in the hope he might track down the culprits. Instead, he says, he got mockery and insults, many of them along the lines, “if you can afford a Ferrari, you can very well afford to cover the damage!” or “serves you right for buying a Ferrari and not putting it in a garage overnight.”
For the record, Streep says, he’s worked his “butt off” for many years to be able to afford the “car of his dreams.” He also asks how any other car owner in his situation would have felt, to see their personal property thrashed like that.
Some days later, he got the first piece of good news. After he filed a police report, his initial post finally got some helping insight when someone reached out to him and gave him a photo of the kids on the hood of his car: two of them on the hood, one reclining against it, acting as if it was theirs. They had shared the pic on social media, where it attained somewhat of a viral status.
Since then, Streep tells KFOX14 in a new interview, he’s been contacted by the parents of all three teenagers, who have agreed to “contribute” towards covering the damages. And they’re quite something: Streep has gotten an estimate of how much it would take to remove all traces of these 3 kids’ tomfoolery and it’s a whopping $6,000.
Six grand for a selfie, how’s that for a very bad deal?
A couple of weeks ago, Richard Streep visited his parents and spent the night. He left his car car out in the driveway and, when he woke up the next morning, he found it scratched and dented. Some time later, after viewing security footage and speaking to neighbors, he learned that a bunch of kids had pulled up to his Ferrari in a green Kia, jumped on the hood to take photos and then fled when they heard someone approaching.
Streep reached out on social media, in the hope he might track down the culprits. Instead, he says, he got mockery and insults, many of them along the lines, “if you can afford a Ferrari, you can very well afford to cover the damage!” or “serves you right for buying a Ferrari and not putting it in a garage overnight.”
For the record, Streep says, he’s worked his “butt off” for many years to be able to afford the “car of his dreams.” He also asks how any other car owner in his situation would have felt, to see their personal property thrashed like that.
Some days later, he got the first piece of good news. After he filed a police report, his initial post finally got some helping insight when someone reached out to him and gave him a photo of the kids on the hood of his car: two of them on the hood, one reclining against it, acting as if it was theirs. They had shared the pic on social media, where it attained somewhat of a viral status.
Since then, Streep tells KFOX14 in a new interview, he’s been contacted by the parents of all three teenagers, who have agreed to “contribute” towards covering the damages. And they’re quite something: Streep has gotten an estimate of how much it would take to remove all traces of these 3 kids’ tomfoolery and it’s a whopping $6,000.
Six grand for a selfie, how’s that for a very bad deal?