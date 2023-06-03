Vandalized Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Finds Itself Between a Rock and a Hard Place

Do you sometimes find yourself searching the used car market for that possible next ride? We do, and while searching for bargains online, we came face-to-face with this Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat. It used to be one fine copy until it ended up looking glad to face the crusher.
Don't ask what happened to it, as we don't know. Neither does Copart, which has it listed for grabs. The only thing specified about its condition is that it was vandalized. We think they meant stolen, stripped of everything they could sell for a quick buck, and then recovered. But don't take our word for granted on that, as we could be wrong.
A five-year-old could tell you you'd be nuts to buy this empty carcass unless you're a visionary artist, as you won't be doing any driving in it. Heck, you'd have to source out pretty much the entire car if you're planning on bringing it back to life, as almost everything is missing. Starting from the body panels, lighting units, suspension components, and brakes, and ending with the interior, you'll spend many sleepless nights searching for compatible parts online.
Assuming you possess the knowledge, tools, and money to make it happen and lack a personal life, you will then have to track down a Hellcat motor. As you can see, it doesn't feature its heart and soul anymore, and chances are this was one of the first components that found a new home. A nice supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 will set you back in the region of $20,000, and it produces 707 hp (717 ps/527 kW) and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque. The one powering the SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody and the Jailbreak steams out 797 hp (808 ps/595 kW) and 707 lb-ft (959 Nm), turning them into 10-second beasts.
The estimated retail value of a similar 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, albeit one in good condition, is a little over $85,000, according to the quoted website. This one, however, will probably change hands for a couple of thousand. The listing reveals a buy-it-now price of $7,100, though we think no one is crazy enough to pay that much money for this empty shell when they could buy a fully-functioning car instead. At the time of writing, someone expressed their interest in it by bidding $325.
That seems like a reasonable amount to blow on it, so fingers crossed for the person who is willing to throw that money out the window. But then again, maybe we're wrong, and there's an actual money-making potential here that we're unaware of. So, would you buy this once-fine Charger SRT Hellcat? If so, how much would you fork out to own it?
