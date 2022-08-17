Dodge Charger Hellcat Drag Races Ford Mustang EcoBoost, Doesn't Go Well for the Underdog

A Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat and a Ford Mustang EcoBoost were recently filmed at a drag racing event, apparently at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, going head-to-head down the quarter-mile. And you know how it ended, don’t you?
Why, of course you do, as 'Hellcat' and 'EcoBoost' don’t really belong in the same sentence for the simple fact that the former packs a whining V8 under the hood, whereas the latter uses a four-pot, with turbocharging.
For what it's worth, it doesn’t seem that these two unlikely competitors were stock, as only two seconds separated them at the end of the run. One of them posted 10.53 seconds, with a 130.37 mph (210 kph) exit speed, whereas the other did 12.44 seconds, at 116.28 mph (187 kph).
As far as the specs are concerned, without anyone messing around with its supercharged 6.2-liter V8, the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat has 707 horsepower and 650 pound-feet (881 Nm) of torque on tap. It can hit 60 mph (97 kph) in 3.6 seconds, and can deal with the quarter mile in just a little under 11 seconds.
The Ford Mustang EcoBoost, on the other hand, takes almost forever to run the standing quarter mile, and in terms of 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) acceleration, it can easily be challenged (pun intended) by some of the best hot hatchbacks. Powering it is a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine that is capable of pumping out a little over 300 horsepower.
Now, this would be a good time to wrap it up and invite you to scroll down to the video embedded down below, and click the play button. The clip is a little over a minute long, so you don’t need to take a long break to see the difference between a Hellcat and an EcoBoost in a straight-line battle.
