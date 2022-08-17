Dodge Charger Takes Down Palm Tree, Cameraman Doesn't Even Flinch

Is it us, or does it seem that the Ford Mustang owners are switching to Mopar? That would explain some of the ridiculous crashes that we’ve covered recently.
And speaking of ridiculous, you are about to see another one, which involved a Dodge Charger this time. By the looks of it, or the sound produced to be more precise, it could be the full-blown Hellcat, as that V8 does make sweet music, unlike any other supercharged powertrain.
Model aside, this white copy, with a few black accents, was filmed driving down the road, somewhere in the United States, when the driver decided to step on the gas. What happened next is more than obvious, as the muscly sedan’s tail-happy skills kicked in, sending the back end to the right, and the face straight to the median.
Moments later, it left the road life behind it, touching the grass with its tires and belly, and taking down a palm tree, despite the driver’s efforts to stop it, as evidenced by the brake lights. Having slammed into the tree, the person sitting in the driver’s seat then regained control of the wheel.
Due to the filming angle, we cannot see the damages, but these likely revolve around the bumper and hood, and probably other parts as well. Since the brakes and suspension took a beating too, they should also be inspected, alongside the underbody.
The person filming the crash didn’t even flinch as the Dodge Charger in question caused mayhem for a few seconds, which is very rare indeed. And on a final note, no one was injured as a result of this idiotic stunt, which could have had a very different outcome. The whens and wheres are unknown, but if you happen to know about them, then feel free to share the information with us in the comments area down below.
