Dodge Charger Gets Rear-Wheel Steering and an Instant Facelift Following Crash

More on this:

1 Dodge Muscle Car Production Ending 2024, Windsor Assembly Plant Embracing EVs

2 Richard Hammond Drives to Work in a Dodge Charger Hellcat, Says It's Massive – Well, D'oh!

3 Chevy Camaro Drifts Around Dodge Charger, Driver Runs Out of Talent and Into It

4 Rare Dodge Charger Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition Crashed After Only 296 Miles

5 Dodge Challenger Hellcat vs. Supercharged AWD Charger Drag Race Is a Near Crash