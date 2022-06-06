Dodge Charger Gets Rear-Wheel Steering and an Instant Facelift Following Crash

The owner of this Dodge won’t be charging (pun intended) at any roads whatsoever in the near future, as the car has been badly damaged in an accident.
Normally, whenever we report on such an incident, we have a few things to work with, such as the time and place, and maybe a video of the actual crash that shows whose fault it was. In this case, however, it’s a single image of the aftermath that will have to suffice.
Shared online by 323_1320 last week, the picture shows the bruised up Dodge Charger sitting on the side of the road, with two men leaning on it. It has a missing headlight, damaged front bumper, and hood, and a beat up rear quarter panel on the left side. Also, if you look below, you will see that the wheel sits in a very unnatural angle, hence the ‘rear-wheel steering’ reference in the title.
In all likelihood, it is not a write-off, as it can be saved. It does need a new rear axle, some body panels, and a new headlight, though here we’d suggest two of them, preferably the OEMs, and maybe some other bits and bobs. The owner should expect a hefty bill from the shop, yet depending on what actually happened, the insurance might just save him.
Okay, so what happened exactly? Our two cents would be on speeding, losing control of the wheel, and then maybe scraping against an electricity pole, before violently hitting the curb with its left rear wheel. Someone wrote in the comments on the embedded social media post that the driver crashed it during the LSX/LTS car meet, and if that is indeed the case, then he was probably showing off. Hopefully, no one was injured in this incident, save for the guy’s ego, and the muscle sedan.
